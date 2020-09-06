SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 3 Florida

Mark Blaudschun

Are the Gators back? 

All the way back to the way they were more than a decade ago when Urban Meyer was not only winning SEC crowns but national championships?

Maybe.

Coach Dan Mullin has come back to Gatorland and put together an impressive 21-5 record in his two seasons in Gainesville.

He also has Kyle Trask, who may be the best QB in the SEC, coming off a 25 TD, 2,900 yard passing season in which he emerged as a true leader.

It didn't hurt that he had a talented and diverse running game, led by junior Dameon Pierce.

Although there are some holes to fill, but it is more a question of experience (lack of) rather than talent.

And arch rival Georgia is still looking for a QB, two weeks before the season ends.

All good signs in Gator country.

Now all they have to do is find a way to take care of Alabama, but that can wait for now.

With the departure of Jamie Newman, Georgia turns to USC transfer JT Daniels to pursue its fourth straight SEC East title.

