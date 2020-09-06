A JERSEY GUY: No. 3 Florida

Are the Gators back?

All the way back to the way they were more than a decade ago when Urban Meyer was not only winning SEC crowns but national championships?

Maybe.

Coach Dan Mullin has come back to Gatorland and put together an impressive 21-5 record in his two seasons in Gainesville.

He also has Kyle Trask, who may be the best QB in the SEC, coming off a 25 TD, 2,900 yard passing season in which he emerged as a true leader.

It didn't hurt that he had a talented and diverse running game, led by junior Dameon Pierce.

Although there are some holes to fill, but it is more a question of experience (lack of) rather than talent.

And arch rival Georgia is still looking for a QB, two weeks before the season ends.

All good signs in Gator country.

Now all they have to do is find a way to take care of Alabama, but that can wait for now.