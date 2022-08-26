A Jersey Guy: Tide vs. Buckeyes Showdown

Skip to main content
Earlier this season Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss. That 41-38 win on Oct. 9 in College Station is keeping the Aggies in the SEC championship hunt as the 2021 season winds down. In fact, with a little luck,  Texas A&M could become the first team with two losses to advance to the College Football Playoff. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today.

The more things change in college football, the more they stay the same.

It's still August, but here's our guess of what the college football playoff bowl line up will be as well as our national champion choice.

The CFP Bowls:

National Semifinals, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 USC

Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia

Other CFP Bowls

Orange Bowl,  Dec. 30

Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, January 2

Notre Dame vs. Houston

Rose Bowl, January 2

Michigan vs. Utah

National Championship game

Alabama vs.  Georgia

National champion

Alabama

