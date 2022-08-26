A Jersey Guy: Tide vs. Buckeyes Showdown
The more things change in college football, the more they stay the same.
It's still August, but here's our guess of what the college football playoff bowl line up will be as well as our national champion choice.
The CFP Bowls:
National Semifinals, Dec. 31
Peach Bowl
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 USC
Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia
Other CFP Bowls
Orange Bowl, Dec. 30
Clemson vs. Oklahoma
Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Cotton Bowl, January 2
Notre Dame vs. Houston
Rose Bowl, January 2
Michigan vs. Utah
National Championship game
Alabama vs. Georgia
National champion
Alabama