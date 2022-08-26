A Jersey Guy: Tide vs. Buckeyes Showdown

It's still August, but here's our guess of what the college football playoff bowl line up will be as well as our national champion choice.

The CFP Bowls:

National Semifinals, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 USC

Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia

Other CFP Bowls

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Cotton Bowl, January 2

Notre Dame vs. Houston

Rose Bowl, January 2

Michigan vs. Utah

National Championship game

Alabama vs. Georgia

National champion

Alabama