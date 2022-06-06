Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy: Big 12 needs an SEC infusion

A Jersey Guy: Big 12 needs an SEC infusion

Faced with challenges, the Big 12 needs to dip into the SEC for leadership

Faced with challenges, the Big 12 needs to dip into the SEC for leadership

If the Big 12 is upset with the Southeastern Conference it needs to push back with a bold move.

What better way to do that and by making a call to the University of Alabama and offer the job of commissioner to Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, whose heritage to the Big 12 is as strong as his credentials.

Byrne's father Bill has legendary status in the Big 12 as a former athletic director at Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Credentials?

During an 11 year run at Nebraska, Byrne's Nebraska teams won 45 Big 12 conference championships in 11 different sports

His stint at Texas A&M was equally successful

Greg Byrne's resume is equally impressive. He has 25 years of experience in sports administration, including the last 5 years at Alabama, which includes record-breaking success far beyond the reaches of Nick Saban's exploits with Alabama football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Why leave the security of Alabama for the uncertainty of life in the Big 12 which is facing massive changes with the defection of Oklahoma and Texas and the addition of UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston?

All Byrne can do at Alabama is maintain the status quo.  The Tide can't go much higher up on the success scale.

The challenge of being a conference commissioner, which will include a boost in play as well--from $1.3 million to between $3 and 5 million--can not be ignored.

Byrne's status in the SEC is at the elite level.  Moving  to the Big 12 won't  put him on SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's level simply because the SEC is still the power broker, but it would give the Big 12 a person with credentials at the table as massive changes take place over the next few years in college athletics.

The Big 12 has expressed a desire to have its new commissioner named by the middle of July.

Lots of names from conference AD's to University Presidents have had their names floated as contenders, including Byrne's.

If you look at the big picture, there isn't a name that's better.

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: What if Texas and OU stay in Big 12?

By Mark BlaudschunJun 5, 2022
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban will meet again on Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today.
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Is Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban Feud Over Foor Now? Stay Tuned.

By Tony BarnhartJun 2, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: AAC could be trend setter

By Mark BlaudschunJun 1, 2022
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher saw Nick Saban in person on Tuesday at the SEC's Spring meetins in Destin, Fla. Photo by Mickey Welsh/USA Today
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Saban-Fisher Feud Continues As the SEC Spring Meetings Began Tuesday

By Tony BarnhartMay 31, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: CFB 2022 in a state of flux

By Mark BlaudschunMay 30, 2022
Commissioner Greg Sankey will have a lot on his plate at this week's SEC Spring meetings in Destin, Fla. Photo by Gary Crosby, Jr./USA Today.
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Why These Could Be The Most Consequential SEC Spring Meetings--Ever.

By Tony BarnhartMay 30, 2022
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: BC needs to pick up the pace

By Mark BlaudschunMay 25, 2022
Nick Saban & Jimbo Fisher
herb-gould

Saban-Fisher Dustup Stresses Need for New College Football Governing Concept

By Herb GouldMay 20, 2022