A JERSEY GUY: CFB 2020: An Historic Season

The countdown has unofficially begun.

The NCAA approved a July 24 start up date for college football programs to begin a "training camp'' mode in preparation for the start of the season in September.

That would allow approximately 6 weeks for teams--many of them who had little or no spring practice sessions because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.--to prepare.

All of that was based, of course, on the progress the country is making in resuming it's normal activities.

Where football--specifically college football--fits into that equation remains unclear, but this week a chilling word of caution was offered by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is generally considered the most influential--and unbiased--expert in assessing the ongoing battle in containing COVID-19.

Fauci told CNN that football was a perfect set up to spread the virus, participants would have to be tested on a regular basis (nearly every day) and basically put in a quarantine-like isolated environment.

He basically said he didn't know how football could be played this season.

Those were chilling words for the optimists hoping that by Labor Day weekend, the world of football will be up and running, even with parameters and restrictions, including games without fans in attendance.

Even if things go as well as expected and there isn't a nation wide spiking of the virus and the games begin, this season will be like NO other in the history of a sport which celebrated its 150th anniversary last season.

Combine COVID-19 with the social outrage triggered this summer by the death of two black men by police officers as well as the oncoming tsunami of college football players expressing themselves with both words and actions, and you can see the outline of an historic season on a variety of fronts.

One of the biggest problems with COVID-19 is that it is invisible until it arrives. No warning.

I compare it to the forces of nature--hurricanes, tornados, blizzards and earthquakes.

I grew up in the Northeast. Hurricanes and blizzards, I can deal with, because I get advance warning they are on their way.

Even tornados, which can pop up in an instant, give you a warning when you see a funnel cloud approaching.

Earthquakes terrify me, because there is NO warning. Bright and sunny one moment, the earth moving under your feet (not in a good way) the next.

COVID is like that because it can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic.

In watching the past few weeks as college coaches have started to meet with their players in face to face situations, you can see the uncertainty that prevails.

Multiple positive tests for players at several schools, not so much at others. Endless rules about separation and how to conduct meetings, eat meals, take showers.

All of this while trying to prepare for a season which may not start on time or be stopped with an outbreak of a virus which no one has seen coming.

And then there is the unintended consequence factor.

What if one school is completely healthy, but another school is hit with a COVID-surge and is down 10 players?

Forfeit the game? Reschedule it?

And what about an uneven amount of games?

What happens if the season is halted mid way. How long do you wait to restart? Do you restart?

And then there is overall issue of actually playing games.

As much of an expert as Dr. Fauci is in his field, even he admits, he does not know what is coming to happen because no one has ever dealt with this type of virus before?

Again NO ONE has any real answers. It's all speculation.

Socially, another battle is unfolding. Racial prejudice, with hundreds of years of history, is being attacked in its most aggressive form ever.

Statues honoring Civil-War figures with racial prejudice in their DNA are being dismantled. Military bases named after Civil War figures are being renamed.

Songs at southern based schools are being replaced. Fight chants with bias based origins are also being sidelined.

This, in addition, to the soon-to-be legislation which will be a form of free agency in college football as well as financial benefits for athletes whose schools use their likeness in commercial ventures.

All of this coming together or apart over the next six months.

It will be a wild ride.