A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Championship Week
Championship week, time to go out with a bang, rather than a whimper?
The games:
Pac 12 title game
USC vs. Utah TO/U 66.5
Why change now. Shoot out, last team with ball wins type of game, which will be USC on a field goal?
Taking Over.
USC 41, Utah 38
Big 12 title game
TCU vs. Kansas State O/U 62.5
Frogs need to prove they are for real, but this will be tougher than they want.
Taking the Under.
TCU 28, Kansas State 25
SEC Title Game
Georgia vs. LSU O/U 52.5
Defense will dominate which may be a surprise for both teams. Georgia has the huge edge.
Taking Under
Georgia 24, LSIU 14
Read More
AAC Title game
UCF vs. Tulane, O./U 56.5
First lmeeting was a shootout, with UCF winning 38-31.
Tulane pays it back in title game at Tulane. Taking Over.
Tulane 35, UCF 31
Big Ten Title Game
Michigan vs. Purdue O/U 52
Michigan still wants style points. Taking Over.
Michigan 42, Purdue 24
ACC Title Game
Clemson vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5
Both teams stumbled into championship game. Now with pressure off of Clemson to
get into CFP field, it should be wild offensive affair.
Taking Over.
Clemson 41, North Carolina 34
Last Week: 4-2
Season Record ATS: 30-46-2