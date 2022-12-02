A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Championship Week

Championship week, time to go out with a bang, rather than a whimper?

The games:

Pac 12 title game

USC vs. Utah TO/U 66.5

Why change now. Shoot out, last team with ball wins type of game, which will be USC on a field goal?

Taking Over.

USC 41, Utah 38

Big 12 title game

TCU vs. Kansas State O/U 62.5

Frogs need to prove they are for real, but this will be tougher than they want.

Taking the Under.

TCU 28, Kansas State 25

SEC Title Game

Georgia vs. LSU O/U 52.5

Defense will dominate which may be a surprise for both teams. Georgia has the huge edge.

Taking Under

Georgia 24, LSIU 14

AAC Title game

UCF vs. Tulane, O./U 56.5

First lmeeting was a shootout, with UCF winning 38-31.

Tulane pays it back in title game at Tulane. Taking Over.

Tulane 35, UCF 31

Big Ten Title Game

Michigan vs. Purdue O/U 52

Michigan still wants style points. Taking Over.

Michigan 42, Purdue 24

ACC Title Game

Clemson vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5

Both teams stumbled into championship game. Now with pressure off of Clemson to

get into CFP field, it should be wild offensive affair.

Taking Over.

Clemson 41, North Carolina 34

Last Week: 4-2

Season Record ATS: 30-46-2