A JERSEY GUY PICK SIX: Week 4

The Games

North Carolina at Boston College, O/U 54

Tulsa at UCF O/U 72

Oklahoma State at Kansas O/U 54

Texas A & M at Alabama, minus 17.5

Arkansas at Mississippi State O/U 69

LSU minus 21 at Vanderbilt

The Picks

North Carolina at Boston College-- A battle of unbeaten teams. How about that. Carolina is better, but not that much better and defenses might prevail. Take Carolina and the Under.

North Carolina 24, Boston College 10

Tulsa at UCF--UCF needs to score points to impress the CFP selection committee, but Tulsa isn't THAT bad. Taking UCF, but the Under.

UCF 52, Tulsa 17

Oklahoma State at Kansas--This league doesn't play defense and Kansas is at the bottom of the pack. Taking the Over and OSU

Oklahoma State 48, Kansas 14

Texas A & M at Alabama--Aggies are out of synch and Bama is well Bama. Roll Tide. Take Bama and give the points.

Alabama 41, Texas A & M 14

Arkansas at Mississippi State.--Mike Leach's Air Raid show makes it home debut. Sit back and watch the points roll in. Take the Over.

Mississippi State 49, Arkansas 21

LSU at Vanderbilt--LSU isn't that bad and Vanderbilt isn't that good. Take The Tigers in a statement game, giving the points.

LSU 35, Vanderbilt 10

Last week: 3-3

Season To Date: 9-9