A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 11

Reached .500 for the week, small steps. We carrry on.

The Picks

Colorado at USC, minus 34.5

USC needs to keep piling up style points. Taking the Trojans to cover.

Colrado vs. USC O/U 66

USC can score, but Colorado is woeful. Taking the Under

Liberty minus 14.5 at UCONN

If Liberty can beat Arkansas, it can beat and cover against UConn.

Pittsburgh minus 4 at Virginia

Panthers playing better, Virginia can't score. Taking Pitt to cover.

Notre Dame minus 15.5 vs NAVY.

Irish starting to roll, Navy has no QB. Irish cover

OLE MISS getting 12 vs. Alabama

Tide wins, but does not cover.

LAST WEEK ATS: 3-3

SEASON RECORD ATS: 22-36-2

HOME TEAM IN CAPS