A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 11
The push for respectability continues.
Reached .500 for the week, small steps. We carrry on.
The Picks
Colorado at USC, minus 34.5
USC needs to keep piling up style points. Taking the Trojans to cover.
Colrado vs. USC O/U 66
USC can score, but Colorado is woeful. Taking the Under
Liberty minus 14.5 at UCONN
If Liberty can beat Arkansas, it can beat and cover against UConn.
Pittsburgh minus 4 at Virginia
Panthers playing better, Virginia can't score. Taking Pitt to cover.
Notre Dame minus 15.5 vs NAVY.
Irish starting to roll, Navy has no QB. Irish cover
OLE MISS getting 12 vs. Alabama
Tide wins, but does not cover.
LAST WEEK ATS: 3-3
SEASON RECORD ATS: 22-36-2
HOME TEAM IN CAPS