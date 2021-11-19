Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 12
    Publish date:

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 12

    Author:

    Another 2-4 week which put us deeper into the pile of manure that has characterized the results for the past several weeks.

    At 7 games UNDER .500, we are running out of wiggle room, so it's time to Carry On with a November rally. Right?

    The Picks

    1. Michigan State plus 19 at Ohio State

    Mel  has new his  95 million dollar contract extension and the Spartans will celebrate by COVERING against the Buckeyes.

    Ohio State 31, Michigan State 17

    2. Georgia Tech plus 17 at Notre Dame

    Tech has had an unlucky season, while Notre Dame has been good and lucky. Trend continues, but Tech won't make it easy for the Irish, who still have dreams of making the CFP Final Four. The Yellow Jackets cover.

    Notre Dame 34,  Georgia Tech 21

    3. Michigan minus 15 at Maryland

    Michigan needs to avoid looking ahead to Ohio State next week, which won't be easy, but this is a different breed of Wolverines., who pull away at the end to cover.  

    Read More

    Michigan 31, Maryland 13

    4. Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss O'/U 64.5

    Ole Miss is a scoring machine, while Vanderbilt needs to be fixed--again. Lots of points, but its one sided. Taking the Under.

     Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

    5. Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech  O/U 56.5

    Cowboys in hunt for Big 12 title and will be in control from the start. Counting on defense to make a re-appearance. Taking the Under.

    Oklahoma State 37, Texas Tech20 a 13

    6. BYU minus 20 at Georgia Southern

    Just a hunch bet here that BYU wants to tune up before ending its regular season next week at USC. Cougars cover.

    BYU 42,  Georgia Southern 13

    Last week: 2-4

    Season: 29-36-1

    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 12

    38 seconds ago
    mark-blaudschun

    Extra Points: Unbeaten Cincinnati should be playoff bound

    14 hours ago
    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: CFB playoffs will guide coaching moves

    15 hours ago
    CFP Trophy 2021
    tony-barnhart

    Mr. CFB: Top Seven Unchanged In Latest CFP Rankings

    Nov 16, 2021
    Harbaugh & Day
    herb-gould

    A Michigan-Ohio State Game Worthy of the Rivalry?

    Nov 16, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    TMG Newsmaker of Week: Kansas

    Nov 15, 2021
    Dan Mullen Samford
    tony-barnhart

    What We Learned, Week 11: There is Something Very, Very, Wrong at Florida.

    Nov 15, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    College Football Plus: Let the playoffs begin

    Nov 14, 2021