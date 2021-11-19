A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 12

Another 2-4 week which put us deeper into the pile of manure that has characterized the results for the past several weeks.

At 7 games UNDER .500, we are running out of wiggle room, so it's time to Carry On with a November rally. Right?

The Picks

1. Michigan State plus 19 at Ohio State

Mel has new his 95 million dollar contract extension and the Spartans will celebrate by COVERING against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State 31, Michigan State 17

2. Georgia Tech plus 17 at Notre Dame

Tech has had an unlucky season, while Notre Dame has been good and lucky. Trend continues, but Tech won't make it easy for the Irish, who still have dreams of making the CFP Final Four. The Yellow Jackets cover.

Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 21

3. Michigan minus 15 at Maryland

Michigan needs to avoid looking ahead to Ohio State next week, which won't be easy, but this is a different breed of Wolverines., who pull away at the end to cover.

Michigan 31, Maryland 13

4. Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss O'/U 64.5

Ole Miss is a scoring machine, while Vanderbilt needs to be fixed--again. Lots of points, but its one sided. Taking the Under.

Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

5. Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech O/U 56.5

Cowboys in hunt for Big 12 title and will be in control from the start. Counting on defense to make a re-appearance. Taking the Under.

Oklahoma State 37, Texas Tech20 a 13

6. BYU minus 20 at Georgia Southern

Just a hunch bet here that BYU wants to tune up before ending its regular season next week at USC. Cougars cover.

BYU 42, Georgia Southern 13

Last week: 2-4

Season: 29-36-1