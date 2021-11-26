A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 13

We are down to the nitty gritty--two weeks, 12 games--to reach the always desirable, but often difficult ..500 mark with our picks.

We improve to .500 last week, but still have to a major revival in the final two weeks of the season.

The Picks

1. Clemson vs. South Carolina O/U 43

Clemson can still get into the Atlantic Coast Conference game but needs some help--primarily Wake Forest losing to Boston College.

But Clemson can't control that. What they can do is take control of state rival South Carolina. We think they will do that, but will take Over in case of slippage.

Clemson 41, South Carolina 27

2. Oklahoma plus 4 at Oklahoma State

Love Oklahoma as a road underdog, which doesn't too often.. Big 12 title game and perhaps much more is on the line. Taking the Sooners getting pomints.

Oklahoma 38, Oklahoma State 34

3. Alabama at Auburn, O/U 55.5

Tide rolling towards SEC title game next week vs. Georgia needs to take control of this early, which it should. Taking the Under, however.

Alabama 31`, Auburn 14

4. Notre Dame minus 15 at Stanford

Irish need style points to have a chance at Final Four. They will get them.

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 13

5. Cincinnati minus 14 at East Carolina

See Notre Dame-Stanford.

Cincinnati 37, East Carolina 15

6 Ohio State at Michigan, plus 8

Good team getting points at home sounds good and Michigan is really motivated and should keep this game close to the end. Hedging our bets, OSU wins but doesn't cover.

Ohio State 31, Michigan 24

Last week: 3-3

Season: 32-37-1