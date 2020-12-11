A Jersey Guy: Pick 6, Week 15

The Games

Alabama at Arkansas O/U 68

Illinois plus 14 at Northwestern

Coastal Carolina minus 13.5 at Troy

Wisconsin at Iowa O/U 42

Navy at Army O/U 38

USC minus 2.5 at UCLA

The Picks

Alabama at Arkansas

Unlike the ACC, the SEC is making its division champions play all of their games not postponed or cancelled by COVID-19 issues. A tune up for the Tide, but don't expect the Tide regulars to be in very long. With that mind O/U of 68 too high. Taking the Under.

Alabama 47, Arkansas 14

Illinois at Northwestern

Don't know what to make of Illinois which goes from bad to good to bad each week. Northwestern is a solid, if not surprising, Big Ten West champ. Still, like getting two touchdowns with the Illini.

Northwestern 21, Illinois 10

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Coastal still has some style point issues to prove, so it will keep pedal to the medal just in case Cincinnati loses to Tulsa and costs itself a New Year's Six bid. Taking Coastal giving the points.

Coastal Carolina 31 Troy 13

Wisconsin at Iowa

Both teams expected more of themselves, but came up short. If they play this game, could be a scoring duel, which is why we like the Over.

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 24

Navy at Army

Notice Navy AT Army, which means the game will be played at West Point for the first time since World War II. Army is better, but not that much better, could be fun game with lots of scoring. Taking the OVER.

Army 31, Navy 24

USC at UCLA

USC has a New Year's Six Bowl game on its mind (Fiesta) and wants to stay unbeaten.

That will be enough motivation. Taking USC by about a field goal.

USC 31 UCLA 27

Last week: 5-1

Season To Date: 44-30-1