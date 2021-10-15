    • October 15, 2021
    A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 7
    Publish date:

    The mid-season slump continues, which can not be tolerated.
    Author:

    We could argue that we are only a missed field goal or a throw away TD from being in decent shape betting wise. But everyone has those stories and they are worthless.

    Bottom line: We dipped below .500 last week, are .500 overall for the season and the slide has to stop now.

    So time for some drastic measures, which you will see below.

    The Games

    Clemson vs. Syracuse O/U 44.5

    San Diego State vs. San Jose State O/U 41.5

    Pittsburgh plus 1.5 at Virginia Tech

    Alabama minus 17.5 at Miss State

    North Carolina State vs. Boston College O/U 52

    Rutgers vs Northwestern O/U 45

    The Picks

    San Diego State  vs. San Jose State O/U 41.5

    San Diego State likes to run the ball, San Jose State likes to pass. Both can score--more than 20 points each we predict.

    San Diego State 31, San Jose State 24

    Clemson vs. Syracuse O/U 44.5

    Tempted to pick Clemson in a rout, but Syracuse is scoring well and playing at home, which means take the Over.

    Clemson 31, Syracuse 17

    Pitt vs. Virginia Tech, O/U 57.5

    Last team with ball type game? We were tempted to pick Pitt in a sweep, but will settle for a scoring binge on both sides.

    Pittsburgh 35, Virginia Tech 27

    Alabama minus 17.5 at Miss State

    Tide has something to prove and Miss State is in the way. Tide rolls and covers--by halftime.

    Alabama 48, Miss State 10

    NC State vs. Boston College O/U 52

    A battle among ACC Atlantic contenders. Who would have guessed.

    Both teams can score at will, which means another last team with ball scenario which we've seen all season long in the ACC. Taking the Over.

    Boston College 35, NC State 32

    Rutgers vs. Northwestern O/U 45

    Neither team has much of an offense and both can play some defense.

    Taking the Under very shakily.

    Rutgers 21, Northwestern 17

    Last week: 2-4

    Season to Date: 18-18

