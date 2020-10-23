A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 8
Mark Blaudschun
The Games
Notre Dame at Pitt, O/U 42.5
Cincinnati at SMU, -2.5
FSU at Louisville O/U 61
Penn State at Indiana, plus 7.5
Auburn at Ole Miss O/U 71
South Carolina at LSU, -7
The Picks
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh--A pair of good defenses, plus no Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. Still 42.5 points is awfully low. Still taking the Under very reluctantly
Notre Dame 24, Pitt 14.
Cincinnati at SMU-AAC showdown. SMU is unbeaten, playing at home. Still like Cincinnati getting some points.
Cincinnati 41, SMU 34
FSU at Louisville--FSU getting better, Louisville can't be that bad, can it. Taking the Over.
FSU 42, Louisville 37
Penn State at Indiana--Big Ten opener. Think Indiana is better and Penn State not as good. Like the home dog Hoosiers getting a TD.
Penn State 23, Indiana 20
Auburn at Ole Miss--SEC scoring derby? Yes, but not that many points. Taking the Under
Ole Miss 31, Auburn 27
South Carolina at LSU--South Carolina not as good, playing on the road. LSU has to improve and is playing at home. Taking the Tigers giving the points.
LSU 27, South Carolina 17
Last week: 2-4
Season to Date: 19-16-1