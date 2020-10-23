A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 8

The Games

Notre Dame at Pitt, O/U 42.5

Cincinnati at SMU, -2.5

FSU at Louisville O/U 61

Penn State at Indiana, plus 7.5

Auburn at Ole Miss O/U 71

South Carolina at LSU, -7

The Picks

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh--A pair of good defenses, plus no Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. Still 42.5 points is awfully low. Still taking the Under very reluctantly

Notre Dame 24, Pitt 14.

Cincinnati at SMU-AAC showdown. SMU is unbeaten, playing at home. Still like Cincinnati getting some points.

Cincinnati 41, SMU 34

FSU at Louisville--FSU getting better, Louisville can't be that bad, can it. Taking the Over.

FSU 42, Louisville 37

Penn State at Indiana--Big Ten opener. Think Indiana is better and Penn State not as good. Like the home dog Hoosiers getting a TD.

Penn State 23, Indiana 20

Auburn at Ole Miss--SEC scoring derby? Yes, but not that many points. Taking the Under

Ole Miss 31, Auburn 27

South Carolina at LSU--South Carolina not as good, playing on the road. LSU has to improve and is playing at home. Taking the Tigers giving the points.

LSU 27, South Carolina 17

Last week: 2-4

Season to Date: 19-16-1