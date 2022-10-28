Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 9

The climb uphill continues

A battle with the boys from Vegas about the  Over/Under cost us a W, but we carry on.

The Picks

Notre Dame getting 2.5 at SYRACUSE

(Shakily) taking the Irish getting points

WEST VIRGINIA getting 7.5 points vs.  TCU

Half point might be difference in what could be an upset.

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) O/U 55.5

Taking the Over 

Cincinnati vs. UCF  O/U 56

Taking the Over

Kentucky plus 12 at TENNESSEE

Taking Kentucky getting points.

USC at ARIZONA O/U 76.5

Taking the Under

Last week's record ATS : 2-3-1

Season record ATS: 17-29-2

Home team in Caps

Penn State fans
