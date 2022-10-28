A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 9
The climb uphill continues
A battle with the boys from Vegas about the Over/Under cost us a W, but we carry on.
The Picks
Notre Dame getting 2.5 at SYRACUSE
(Shakily) taking the Irish getting points
WEST VIRGINIA getting 7.5 points vs. TCU
Half point might be difference in what could be an upset.
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) O/U 55.5
Taking the Over
Cincinnati vs. UCF O/U 56
Taking the Over
Kentucky plus 12 at TENNESSEE
Taking Kentucky getting points.
USC at ARIZONA O/U 76.5
Taking the Under
Last week's record ATS : 2-3-1
Season record ATS: 17-29-2
Home team in Caps