A JERSEY GUY: Pick Six, Week 3

SEC football is here, so that must mean the college football season has finally and officially started.

The Games

FSU plus 11.5 at Miami

Alabama at Missouri, O/U 56

Georgia at Arkansas, O/U 54

Texas at Texas Tech, O/U 67

Mississippi State minus 16.5 at LSU

Texas State plus 18 at Boston College

The Picks

Florida State at Miami--FSU has been horrible and will be missing coach Mike Norvell, who is in COVID-19 quarantine. Still, this is a rivalry game that always seems close.

Taking FSU to cover, but not win.

Miami 28, FSU 17

Alabama at Missouri--Total mismatch, but Missouri won't be able to score much and Nick Saban won't run it up in the first game of the season. Or will he? Taking the Under.

Alabama 45, Missouri 7

Georgia at Arkansas--Another SEC opening week mismatch. But Georgia can't score much and its defense might be the best in the country. Taking the Under.

Georgia 31, Missouri 3

Texas at Texas Tech--Another scoring shootout in the No defense Big 12? Maybe, but 67 points might be too much. Taking the Under.

Texas 31, Texas Tech 17

Mississippi State at LSU--Coach Mike Leach's debut at Miss State and in Death Valley, no less. But these aren't last year's Tigers and the crowd will be a fraction of what it normally is. Taking Miss State with the points.

LSU 21, Miss State 10

Texas State at Boston College--A "Watch Out'' game for the Eagles, who are coming off a nice win at Duke. Texas State isn't bad. Taking the points.

Boston College 31, Texas State 17

Last week: 3-3

Season To Date: 6-6