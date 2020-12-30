A Jersey Guy: Pick Six: Bowl Games

The Games

Cotton Bowl--Oklahoma vs. Florida, plus 4.5

Peach Bowl--Cincinnati vs. Georgia, O/U 49.5

Rose Bowl--Notre Dame vs. Alabama, minus 19.5

Sugar Bowl--Ohio State vs. Clemson, minus 7.5

Fiesta Bowl--Oregon vs. Iowa State, minus 5

Orange Bowl--Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, minus 7.5

The Picks

Cotton Bowl

Florida vs. Oklahoma

Gators were better offensively and were simply a better team that Oklahoma which I think was exposed a few times this season, and has no answer for Kyle Trask, but 4 Gator receivers and tight end Kyle Pitts not playing in this game have changed things. OU covers easily.

Oklahoma 51, Florida 27

Peach Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Georgia

Georgia needs motivation to play in this game, Cincinnati has something to prove, but it won't be enough in what will not be a scoring derby. Take the Under.

Georgia 24, Cincinnati 14

Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Notre Dame

It's the Rose Bowl in name only, since it will be played in Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas. Notre Dame will not win, but will not be embarrassed, and Alabama has more goals than beating ND. Take ND and the points.

Alabama 45, Notre Dame 28

Sugar Bowl

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Ohio State has something to prove and Clemson may be caught looking ahead. Could be the best match up of the bowl season. OSU won't win, but will cover.

Clemson 42, Ohio State 38

Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs. Iowa State

Not a big fan of either conference this year. Iowa State has played more games and been more consistent. Cyclones kick up a storm in the desert and cover.

Iowa State 41, Oregon 24

Orange Bowl

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

Aggies have a chip on their shoulder, NC is happy and surprised to be in the OB. Shakily taking A&M getting the points.

North Carolina 28, Texas A&M 21

Season to Date: 46-34-1