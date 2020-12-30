Chris DufresneTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunHerb GouldTMG Maven
Search
A Jersey Guy: Pick Six: Bowl Games

A Jersey Guy: Pick Six: Bowl Games

With the goal of breaking .500 during the regular season (46-34-1) achieved, we now tackle the New Year's Six Bowl games.
Author:
Publish date:

The Games

Cotton Bowl--Oklahoma vs. Florida, plus 4.5

Peach Bowl--Cincinnati vs. Georgia, O/U 49.5

Rose Bowl--Notre Dame vs. Alabama, minus 19.5

Sugar Bowl--Ohio State vs. Clemson, minus 7.5

Fiesta Bowl--Oregon vs. Iowa State, minus 5

Orange Bowl--Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, minus 7.5

The Picks

Cotton Bowl

Florida vs. Oklahoma 

Gators were better offensively and were simply a better team that Oklahoma  which I think was exposed a few times this season, and has no answer for Kyle Trask, but 4 Gator receivers and tight end Kyle Pitts not playing in this game have changed things.  OU covers easily.

Oklahoma 51, Florida 27

Peach Bowl 

Cincinnati vs. Georgia 

Georgia needs motivation to play in this game, Cincinnati has something to prove, but it won't be enough in what will not be a scoring derby. Take the Under.

 Georgia 24, Cincinnati 14 

Rose Bowl   

Alabama vs. Notre  Dame

It's the Rose Bowl in name only, since it will be played in Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas. Notre Dame will not win, but will not be embarrassed, and Alabama has more goals than beating ND.  Take ND and the points.

Alabama 45, Notre Dame 28  

Sugar Bowl 

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Ohio State has something to prove and Clemson may be caught looking ahead. Could be the best match up of the bowl season. OSU won't win, but will cover.

Clemson 42, Ohio State 38

  Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs. Iowa State

Not a big fan of  either conference this year. Iowa State has played more games and been more consistent. Cyclones kick up a storm in the desert and cover.

Iowa State 41,  Oregon 24   

Orange Bowl

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

Aggies have a chip on their shoulder, NC is happy and surprised to be in the OB. Shakily taking A&M getting the points. 

North Carolina 28, Texas A&M 21

 Season to Date: 46-34-1

Dabo Ryan Day
tony-barnhart

Alabama, Clemson roll into the CFP championship game on Jan. 11

New Jersey Guy Pick Six Pic.
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Pick Six: Bowl Games

Saban 1
herb-gould

Right or Wrong, College Football Provided Virus Relief

Dabo Brian Kelly
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Will ND become a member of the ACC family?

Bret Bielema
herb-gould

Illini Will See if Giving Bielema a Second Chance Works

Ryan Day
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Ohio State as an "Underdog?"

Dabo and Nick
tony-barnhart

In seven years of the CFP five schools have received 22 of the 28 bids

CFP Trophy
mark-blaudschun

Power 5 Conferences Aptly Named

Phillips & Fitz, 9177
herb-gould

A pandemic. The Buckeyes. And Jim Phillips.