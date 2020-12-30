A Jersey Guy: Pick Six: Bowl Games
The Games
Cotton Bowl--Oklahoma vs. Florida, plus 4.5
Peach Bowl--Cincinnati vs. Georgia, O/U 49.5
Rose Bowl--Notre Dame vs. Alabama, minus 19.5
Sugar Bowl--Ohio State vs. Clemson, minus 7.5
Fiesta Bowl--Oregon vs. Iowa State, minus 5
Orange Bowl--Texas A&M vs. North Carolina, minus 7.5
The Picks
Cotton Bowl
Florida vs. Oklahoma
Gators were better offensively and were simply a better team that Oklahoma which I think was exposed a few times this season, and has no answer for Kyle Trask, but 4 Gator receivers and tight end Kyle Pitts not playing in this game have changed things. OU covers easily.
Oklahoma 51, Florida 27
Peach Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Georgia
Georgia needs motivation to play in this game, Cincinnati has something to prove, but it won't be enough in what will not be a scoring derby. Take the Under.
Georgia 24, Cincinnati 14
Rose Bowl
Alabama vs. Notre Dame
It's the Rose Bowl in name only, since it will be played in Jerry's World in Arlington, Texas. Notre Dame will not win, but will not be embarrassed, and Alabama has more goals than beating ND. Take ND and the points.
Alabama 45, Notre Dame 28
Sugar Bowl
Clemson vs. Ohio State
Ohio State has something to prove and Clemson may be caught looking ahead. Could be the best match up of the bowl season. OSU won't win, but will cover.
Clemson 42, Ohio State 38
Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Iowa State
Not a big fan of either conference this year. Iowa State has played more games and been more consistent. Cyclones kick up a storm in the desert and cover.
Iowa State 41, Oregon 24
Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
Aggies have a chip on their shoulder, NC is happy and surprised to be in the OB. Shakily taking A&M getting the points.
North Carolina 28, Texas A&M 21
Season to Date: 46-34-1