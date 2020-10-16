SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7

Mark Blaudschun

The Games 

Pitt minus 11 at Miami

Georgia at Alabama O/U 49.5

UMass at Georgia Southern, minus 30

Kentucky at  Tennessee O/U 51.5  

Auburn minus 3 at South Carolina

Mississippi at Arkansas O/U 75

The Picks

Pittsburgh at Miami--Pitt is better than a two TD underdog against Canes. Take the points.

Pittsburgh 21, Miami 17

Georgia at Alabama--Will Nick Saban make a last minute appearance coming out of the locker room at Bryant-Stadium. If he does, game over for Dawgs. But in terms of points, it won't be a shoot out. Take the Under.

Alabama 23, Georgia 14

UMass at Georgia Southern--UMass isn't even a good FCS team, playing its first game of the season. Georgia Southern is a decent Sunbelt team with a 2-1 record. Take Ga Southern and give the points.

Georgia Southern 49, UMass 10

Kentucky at Tennessee--A pair of dangerous teams who can score points. Take the over.

Tennessee 31,  Kentucky 28

Auburn at South Carolina--Must win game for both teams. Auburn is better, but not by much. Take Auburn giving the points.

Auburn 31, South Carolina 24

Mississippi at Arkansas--Another SEC no defense showdown. But 75 points seems like too many. Take the Under, shakily.

Mississippi 38, Arkansas 31

Last week: 4-2

Season to Date: 17-12-1

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 7

Alabama-Georgia Showdown Has The Makings Of A Classic

Tom Luicci

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 7

Will Crimson Tide miss Nick Saban? Or rally around his absence?

Herb Gould

Two SEC games postponed; Saban not expected to be at Alabama vs. Georgia

Two SEC games postponed; Saban not expected to be at Alabama vs. Georgia

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY:  CFB Season Reaches 1st Crossroads

With a spiking of COVID-19 numbers hitting Big Ten and SEC territory, the college football season is again facing a major challenge.

Mark Blaudschun

Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia could be a preview of the SEC championship game--and more

Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia could be a preview of the SEC championship game--and more.

Tony Barnhart

Return of Big Ten Football Just Around the Corner

Big Ten football, which had been shut down, nearly ready to bask in Saturday spotlight

Herb Gould

TMG NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK: Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen,  University of Florida football coach, wants a packed stadium for this week's home game against LSU.

Mark Blaudschun

Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 6

Irish turn to Louisville after cruising past Florida State. Clemson is at Ga. Tech

Herb Gould

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 5 Recap

Questions Abound About The SEC, Texas And Defense In General

Tom Luicci

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 5

Can Miami Throw A Scare Into Clemson? Has Texas-OU Ever Mattered Less?

Tom Luicci