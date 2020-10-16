A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7
Mark Blaudschun
The Games
Pitt minus 11 at Miami
Georgia at Alabama O/U 49.5
UMass at Georgia Southern, minus 30
Kentucky at Tennessee O/U 51.5
Auburn minus 3 at South Carolina
Mississippi at Arkansas O/U 75
The Picks
Pittsburgh at Miami--Pitt is better than a two TD underdog against Canes. Take the points.
Pittsburgh 21, Miami 17
Georgia at Alabama--Will Nick Saban make a last minute appearance coming out of the locker room at Bryant-Stadium. If he does, game over for Dawgs. But in terms of points, it won't be a shoot out. Take the Under.
Alabama 23, Georgia 14
UMass at Georgia Southern--UMass isn't even a good FCS team, playing its first game of the season. Georgia Southern is a decent Sunbelt team with a 2-1 record. Take Ga Southern and give the points.
Georgia Southern 49, UMass 10
Kentucky at Tennessee--A pair of dangerous teams who can score points. Take the over.
Tennessee 31, Kentucky 28
Auburn at South Carolina--Must win game for both teams. Auburn is better, but not by much. Take Auburn giving the points.
Auburn 31, South Carolina 24
Mississippi at Arkansas--Another SEC no defense showdown. But 75 points seems like too many. Take the Under, shakily.
Mississippi 38, Arkansas 31
Last week: 4-2
Season to Date: 17-12-1