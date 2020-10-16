A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7

The Games

Pitt minus 11 at Miami

Georgia at Alabama O/U 49.5

UMass at Georgia Southern, minus 30

Kentucky at Tennessee O/U 51.5

Auburn minus 3 at South Carolina

Mississippi at Arkansas O/U 75

The Picks

Pittsburgh at Miami--Pitt is better than a two TD underdog against Canes. Take the points.

Pittsburgh 21, Miami 17

Georgia at Alabama--Will Nick Saban make a last minute appearance coming out of the locker room at Bryant-Stadium. If he does, game over for Dawgs. But in terms of points, it won't be a shoot out. Take the Under.

Alabama 23, Georgia 14

UMass at Georgia Southern--UMass isn't even a good FCS team, playing its first game of the season. Georgia Southern is a decent Sunbelt team with a 2-1 record. Take Ga Southern and give the points.

Georgia Southern 49, UMass 10

Kentucky at Tennessee--A pair of dangerous teams who can score points. Take the over.

Tennessee 31, Kentucky 28

Auburn at South Carolina--Must win game for both teams. Auburn is better, but not by much. Take Auburn giving the points.

Auburn 31, South Carolina 24

Mississippi at Arkansas--Another SEC no defense showdown. But 75 points seems like too many. Take the Under, shakily.

Mississippi 38, Arkansas 31

Last week: 4-2

Season to Date: 17-12-1