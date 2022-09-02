A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 1

Another college football season has arrived, another challenge to stay above .500 (which we barely did) in our picks and stay ahead of The Locksmith.

So here goes:

Week 1

Western Michigan vs. MICHIGAN STATE 0/U 54.5

Taking the Under. This game should be a rout, but we think it will take a while. Something like 42-10 Spartans should cover it.

FLORIDA getting 3 vs. Utah

The Gators as home underdogs against a non-SEC team? Utah might be good, but not in The Swamp. Florida wins outright, 23-21.

BYU giving 12 vs. SOUTH FLORIDA

Could go either way, since USF is reportedly much better than last season's 2-10 record, but we think a couple of late BYU TD's will save the day, BYU 38, USF 24

Louisville giving 4.5 vs. SYRACUSE

Louisville could be an ACC sleeper, Syracuse is simply just a sleep--again, looking for the Cardinals to roll, say 35-17

Rutgers vs. BOSTON COLLEGE, O/U 48.5

Taking the Under. Rutgers has questions at QB, BC has questions about its offensive line and Rutgers has the defense to make life miserable for an offense line that needs to mature. Rutgers wins straight up, 17-14.

UCLA giving 23.5 vs. Bowling Green

Bruins have been ignored in the frenzy around USC, but the Bruins might be pretty good and the defense with new DC Bill McGovern (a true Jersey guy) will be much better. Look for Bruins to roll 42-10.

Home teams in CAPS

Record ATS: 0-0