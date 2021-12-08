A Jersey Guy: Follow The Money is CFB mantra

The coaching carousel madness started the process.

Now we are entering the post season phase with 43 bowl games for 130 FBS teams to feast upon.

When I started to cover college football at the Dallas Morning News there were 13 games, no playoffs and every game did count,

Now mediocrity is not only tolerated, its rewarded.

News is circulating that the NCAA is considering sanctioning another game, primarily to provide a bowl opportunity for every team which reaches the .500 level.

College almost always been regarded as an NFL substation, where the NFL can develop its talent..

An off shoot of that was for the college bowl system, where players with first round NFL potential, not wishing to risk injury, would opt out of bowl games in which a national championship was NOT at stake.

Millions of dollars could be lost in games which ultimately have literally small value.

With that as a guide, here are some news items you might find in the next few weeks.

Using Mel Kiper's mock draft as data and comparing it to the teams playing in bowl games, here's what the bowl line up of players could look like.

Let's start with this premise.

If you are good enough to be considered as a first round draft choice, is the risks taken in playing in a bowl game in which a championship is not a stake worth it?

Using the top 25 players has listed, 16 players NOT playing in the Cotton Bowl nor Orange Bowl, thus there is less at stake in those games.

Decision time?

Of that group, the most prominent players are Pittsburgh QB Ken Pickett, who is Kiper's first QB chosen at No. 20 and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral who Kiper's pick at No. 23.

Both are playing in New Year's Six bowl games. Pitt is facing Michigan State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, while Ole Miss is in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against Baylor.

With the resignation of Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (he is headed to Nebraska), Pickett will have an even tougher decision to make about playing in the Peach Bowl.

Passing up a New Year's Six bowl is more difficult than skipping a second tier game, which means there will also be moments of conflict for Utah LB Devin Lloyd (No. 6) whose team is scheduled to play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

OSU WR Garrett Wilson (No. 15) will also have to make a call in the next few weeks.

***

A few lingering thoughts from last week's championship game events and the Coaching Carousel frenzy.

Alabama's rout of Georgia in the SEC title game did not prove that the Tide is better than the Dawgs, it proved that Alabama coach Nick Saban is better than any college football coach in history

.I am convinced that if Saban and his staff showed up in Athens last Monday and Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff showed up in Tuscaloosa, Georgia would have won--perhaps easily.

***

CFP selection got their first four seeds right with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati filling the slots.

If there is going to be an SEC rematch, let it happen by what happens on the field, not as a scheduled semifinal game.

If there is an SEC rematch in the championship game in Indianapolis, look for a quicker resolution than 2026 of expanding the playoffs from 4 to 12 teams.

***

There are more than a few deserving candidates for Coach of The Year, but Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has to be the runaway winner.

The Wolverines weren't even ranked in the pre-season Top 25 and are not only Big Ten champions, but two wins away from a national championship.