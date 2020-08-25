A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Chaos Will Be Part of Delany's Legacy

You can't find many, if any, spots in the Big Ten where there is a sense of satisfaction with the current state of affairs in college football.

The Presidents aren't happy, the athletic directors are miffed, the players are confused and the parents are rebellious .

The focal point for much of the criticism has been new Commissioner Kevin Warren, who has been a virtual pinata the past few weeks in the aftermath of the Big Ten's decision to shut down football a week after it had unveiled a plan to proceed with the 2020 season.

Warren deserves much of the criticism, mainly for the lack of communication in transmitting the message both internally and to the public.

The tipping point appeared earlier this week when it was revealed that the Big Ten Presidents didn't keep their own athletic directors in the loop.

But that wasn't Warren's fault--or at least not most of it.

The blame falls squarely on Warren's predecessor Jim Delany, who is comfortably situated in retirement somewhere in the hills of Tennessee or North Carolina.

Here's why.

According to a college administrator who has worked with the Big Ten and has known Delany for 30 years, the system Delany left behind was set up for failure.

"The way Jim set it up,'' said the administrator, ""was that he basically took the athletic directors out of the loop. He would talk to the Presidents, hear what they wanted and point them in direction that would help the league and then he would tell the AD's what the Presidents wanted. They (ADs) never really dealt with the Presidents on major issues involving the league. Jim did all of that.

"Warren doesn't have equity with the Presidents or even the AD's yet, so the internal communication system broke down.''

To accomplish that, Delany used what could be described as a very hands on style.

I've known Delany for more than 25 years, worked with him professionally and been with him on social occasions. We have verbally jousted on a number of issues, ranging from conference expansion to the creation of the BCS and then the expansion to the CFB playoffs.

He always has an agenda and has an almost unique ability to get out of the line of fire. He was also constantly focusing on the next goal in what seemed to be a master plan for domination of college football by the Big Ten.

I once jokingly asked him if he had played the game of Risk--a board game where the objective was to take over the world--as a youngster.

He just smiled and walked away.

It should also be noted that Jim Delany is also a Jersey guy.

Almost everyone around the Big Ten concedes that the latest uproar would simply not have happened under Delany's watch because he wouldn't have allowed it.

He would have made sure the conference presented a united front after deciding to suspend football operations.

He would have allowed each school to privately express their displeasure with what happened, but then made it clear that any public objection would not be looked upon favorably by the Big Ten office.

And if there was going to be blame, Delany would have diffused the criticism toseveral different areas.

Warren's problem is not that he is not qualified to handle such chores, it's just that he came directly from the button down world of the NFL to the wild wild west of college football where everyone had an opinion, including University Presidents and Chancellors.

As one source familiar with the upper level of college negotiations described, ""everyone agrees with what you are doing until they don't think it will help them''

And then there was the Big Ten arrogance

""The Big Ten has been obsessed with the power of the SEC,'' said the administrator. "They never want to be cast in the role of following the SEC in any decision. They want to be the trend setters.''

That also could explain some of the Big Ten's immediate problems after reversing its decision about playing.

Warren and company expected the other conferences to act the way the Pac-12 did-- using the Big Ten's move as a legitimate reason to suspend play.

When the SEC and the other conferences didn't, the Big Ten was left standing in an uncomfortable and unflattering spotlight.

Again, Delany would have probably found a way to diffuse the situation both internally and as much as he could externally.

The ironic part of the situation is that many people in college football think that the Big Ten made the right move and may ultimately be proved correct.

But the ultimate cost of that for all of college football may prove to be too high for anyone to take any satisfaction from being right.

"