A JERSEY GUY: NO. 16 Memphis

Mark Blaudschun

Memphis has a new coach (Ryan Silverfield), but an (relatively) old QB in Brady White. Their  toughest opponent for the season might be dealing with the starts and stops caused by COVID-19.

Sophomore RB Kenneth Gainwell (2,000 yards total offense) and WR Demonte Coxie (76 catches, 1,276 yards) are additional offensive weapons.

The schedule is fair: Cincinnati on the road, UCF at home and the rankings minus Big Ten and Pac-12 contenders are wide open.

The opener on Sept. 5 vs Arkansas State will provide a decent preview of things to come.

Mark Blaudschun

No. 16: Cincinnati Bearcats

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Can CFB Be Played Without Students On Campus?

College football teams may be in a for a huge surprise if they actually get to play the games they say they want to play.

Mark Blaudschun

College Football Teams now Scrambling for Games

After a summer of uncertainty about there would even be a college football season this fall, teams are not only getting ready to play, but looking for non-conference opponents.

Mark Blaudschun

Gap Between College Football Players and Student Body Growing Larger

As college football players become more isolated from campus life, the chances of an actual football season this fall increase. It is part of an expanding trend.

Mark Blaudschun

Welcome to the CFB World of Student-Employees

Since money is the driving force behind college football, put in rules that makes that work.

Mark Blaudschun

SEC Football's Home Field Advantage, Game Day Atmosphere will take a Big Hit from COVID-19

Because of the virus, some SEC stadiums will be limited to only 20 percent capacity for games this season

Tony Barnhart

The Price for Playing College Football keeps Increasing

The battle to save the 2020 college football season continues, but so does the cost.

Mark Blaudschun

Warren Fumbled on Canceling Early. But Expect Everyone to Cancel Eventually.

Despite SEC, ACC & Big 12 plans, Covid-19 still tracking to snuff college football season

Herb Gould

Big Ten Failure To Communicate Jumps Off The Charts

The Big Ten has always prided itself as being trend setters and leaders in collegiate athletics and academics. Not this time.

Mark Blaudschun

Master Plan to Save CFB Being Considered

A plan to place college football players in a "protective'' on-campus bubble is being discussed.

Mark Blaudschun

