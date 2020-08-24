A JERSEY GUY: NO. 16 Memphis

Memphis has a new coach (Ryan Silverfield), but an (relatively) old QB in Brady White. Their toughest opponent for the season might be dealing with the starts and stops caused by COVID-19.

Sophomore RB Kenneth Gainwell (2,000 yards total offense) and WR Demonte Coxie (76 catches, 1,276 yards) are additional offensive weapons.

The schedule is fair: Cincinnati on the road, UCF at home and the rankings minus Big Ten and Pac-12 contenders are wide open.

The opener on Sept. 5 vs Arkansas State will provide a decent preview of things to come.