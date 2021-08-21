A Jersey Guy: No. 7 North Carolina

The Tar Heels are ready to take on Clemson in the ACC

Mack Brown did it once at North Carolina, almost 30 years ago, building the Tar Heel football program into a national power.

Now Mack is back, building the program block by by block.

The Tar Heels stumbled a few times in last year's COVID dominated season.

But they have 16 starters from that 8-4 team, including Heisman contending QB Sam Howell, who has already thrown more TD passes (68) than anyone else in ACC history.

The Tar Heels lost some talent in the skilled positions, but the offensive line returns and the defense is nasty enough and filled with veterans.

Watch out for freshman WR Gavin Blackwell.

Now all they have to do is avoid the potholes--one is obvious in their season opener at Virginia Tech. But Clemson is not on their schedule and they do have a road game at Notre Dame.

Ten wins is very possible, which could put them in a challenge match against Clemson for the ACC championship.