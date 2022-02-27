Skip to main content
A Jersey Guy:  Bracketology 1

It's not March, but it's close enough to take a first look at our NCAA brackets

(Here's our first look at what we think the brackets will look on Selection Sunday. Lots of games and upsets still ahead of us. 

West Regional (San Francisco) 

At Portland 

1. Gonzaga

16. Cleveland State/New Orleans winner

8. Michigan State

9 Iowa State

5. Providence

12. Davidson

4. Illinois

13. Long Beach State

At Pittsburgh

6. UCLA

11. TCU

3. Tennessee

14.  South Dakota State

At Greenville

7. Boise State

10. Rutgers

2. Duke

15. Montana State

East Regional (Philadelphia)

At Indianapolis

1. Kentucky

16. UNC Wilmington-Texas Southern winner

8. USF

9. Loyola (Chicago)

at Buffalo

5. UConn

12. Chattanooga

4. Houston

13. Wagner 

at San Diego

6. St. Mary's

11. Michigan

3. Texas Tech

14. Vermont

at Indianapolis

7. Marquette

10. Wyoming

2. Purdue

15. Liberty

South Regional (San Antonio)

At Fort Worth

1. Baylor

16. Norfolk State

8. Seton Hall

9. Murray State

at Pittsburgh

No 5 Texas

12.  Creighton/ Northern Iowa winner

4. Arkansas

13. Iona

at Buffalo

6. LSU

11 Miami-Indiana winner

3. Villanova

 14. Ohio

at Greenville

7. Xavier

10. Notre Dame

2. Auburn

15. New Mexico State

Midwest  (Chicago)

at Fort Worth

1. Kansas

16. Longwood

8. USC

9. North Carolina

at Milwaukee

5. Alabama

12. North Texas

4.  Ohio State

13. Princeton

at Milwaukee

6. Iowa

11. Wake Forest

3. Wisconsin

14. Texas State

at San Diego

7. Colorado State

10. Memphis

  2. Arizona

15.Colgate

