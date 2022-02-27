A Jersey Guy: Bracketology 1
(Here's our first look at what we think the brackets will look on Selection Sunday. Lots of games and upsets still ahead of us.
West Regional (San Francisco)
At Portland
1. Gonzaga
16. Cleveland State/New Orleans winner
8. Michigan State
9 Iowa State
5. Providence
12. Davidson
4. Illinois
13. Long Beach State
At Pittsburgh
6. UCLA
11. TCU
3. Tennessee
14. South Dakota State
At Greenville
7. Boise State
10. Rutgers
2. Duke
15. Montana State
East Regional (Philadelphia)
At Indianapolis
1. Kentucky
16. UNC Wilmington-Texas Southern winner
8. USF
9. Loyola (Chicago)
at Buffalo
5. UConn
12. Chattanooga
4. Houston
13. Wagner
at San Diego
6. St. Mary's
11. Michigan
3. Texas Tech
14. Vermont
at Indianapolis
7. Marquette
10. Wyoming
2. Purdue
15. Liberty
Read More
South Regional (San Antonio)
At Fort Worth
1. Baylor
16. Norfolk State
8. Seton Hall
9. Murray State
at Pittsburgh
No 5 Texas
12. Creighton/ Northern Iowa winner
4. Arkansas
13. Iona
at Buffalo
6. LSU
11 Miami-Indiana winner
3. Villanova
14. Ohio
at Greenville
7. Xavier
10. Notre Dame
2. Auburn
15. New Mexico State
Midwest (Chicago)
at Fort Worth
1. Kansas
16. Longwood
8. USC
9. North Carolina
at Milwaukee
5. Alabama
12. North Texas
4. Ohio State
13. Princeton
at Milwaukee
6. Iowa
11. Wake Forest
3. Wisconsin
14. Texas State
at San Diego
7. Colorado State
10. Memphis
2. Arizona
15.Colgate