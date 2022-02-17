A Jersey Guy: NCAA tournament tough to fill

It's still a bit too early to project a fully seeded NCAA tournament bracket, but here at TMG we will now begin giving you a look at what to expect as Selection Sunday approaches

Let's start with the 68 team tournament field, 32 automatic qualifiers, 36 at-large berths.

The problem this year is parity, a few very good teams, and lots of average or slightly below average rosters, which makes the bottom half of the bracket tougher to guage.

Here's our first guess.

(Projected) Automatic Qualifiers (32)

1. Atlantic Sun--Liberty

2. America East--Vermont

3. American Athletic--Houston

4. Atlantic 10--Davidson

5. Atlantic Coast Conference--Duke

6. Big 12--Kansas

7. Big East--Villanova

8. Big Sky-Weber State

9. Big South--Longwood

10. Big 10--Purdue

11. Big West--Long Beach State

12. CAA--UNC (Wilmington)

13. C-USA--/North Texas

14. Horizon--Cleveland State

15. Ivy--Princeton

16. MAAC--Iona

17. MAC--Iona

18. MEAC--Norfolk State

19. MVC--Loyola (Chicago)

20. MWC--Wyoming

21. NEC-- Wagner

22 OVC--Murray State

23. Pac-12--Arizona

24. Patriot--Colgate

25. SEC--Auburn

26. Southern--Chattanooga

27. Southland--New Orleans

28. Summit--South Dakota State

29. SWAC--Southern

30. Sunbelt-- Texas State

31. WCC-Gonzaga

32--WAC-New Mexico State

At-Large (36)

33. Memphis

34. VCU

35. Dayton

36. Notre Dame

37. Miami (Fla.)

38. North Carolina

39. Wake Forest

40. Virginia

41 --Baylor

42. Texas Tech

43. Texas

44. Providence

45. UConn

46. Creighton

47. Marquette

48. Seton Hall

49. Xavie

50- SMU

51. Illinois

52. Wisconsin

53. Ohio State

54. Rutgersl

55. Michigan Sate

56. Iowa

57. Boise State

58. Col State

59. San Diego State

60. Oregon

61. USC

62. UCLA

63. Kentucky

64. Tennessee

65 Arkansas

66. LSU

67. St. Mary's

68. USF