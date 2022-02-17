A Jersey Guy: NCAA tournament tough to fill
It's still a bit too early to project a fully seeded NCAA tournament bracket, but here at TMG we will now begin giving you a look at what to expect as Selection Sunday approaches
Let's start with the 68 team tournament field, 32 automatic qualifiers, 36 at-large berths.
The problem this year is parity, a few very good teams, and lots of average or slightly below average rosters, which makes the bottom half of the bracket tougher to guage.
Here's our first guess.
(Projected) Automatic Qualifiers (32)
1. Atlantic Sun--Liberty
2. America East--Vermont
3. American Athletic--Houston
4. Atlantic 10--Davidson
5. Atlantic Coast Conference--Duke
6. Big 12--Kansas
7. Big East--Villanova
8. Big Sky-Weber State
9. Big South--Longwood
10. Big 10--Purdue
11. Big West--Long Beach State
12. CAA--UNC (Wilmington)
13. C-USA--/North Texas
14. Horizon--Cleveland State
15. Ivy--Princeton
16. MAAC--Iona
17. MAC--Iona
18. MEAC--Norfolk State
19. MVC--Loyola (Chicago)
20. MWC--Wyoming
21. NEC-- Wagner
22 OVC--Murray State
23. Pac-12--Arizona
24. Patriot--Colgate
25. SEC--Auburn
26. Southern--Chattanooga
27. Southland--New Orleans
28. Summit--South Dakota State
29. SWAC--Southern
30. Sunbelt-- Texas State
31. WCC-Gonzaga
32--WAC-New Mexico State
At-Large (36)
33. Memphis
34. VCU
35. Dayton
36. Notre Dame
37. Miami (Fla.)
38. North Carolina
39. Wake Forest
40. Virginia
41 --Baylor
42. Texas Tech
43. Texas
44. Providence
45. UConn
46. Creighton
47. Marquette
48. Seton Hall
49. Xavie
50- SMU
51. Illinois
52. Wisconsin
53. Ohio State
54. Rutgersl
55. Michigan Sate
56. Iowa
57. Boise State
58. Col State
59. San Diego State
60. Oregon
61. USC
62. UCLA
63. Kentucky
64. Tennessee
65 Arkansas
66. LSU
67. St. Mary's
68. USF