A Jersey Guy: It's Bubble Watching Season

Very few teams have established themselves as NCAA tournament locks.

We are is now in mid-February, which means the countdown to March Madness and 

Selection Sunday can officially begin.

If there is a trending pattern in college basketball is a scarcity of super squads and a whole lot of new teams living in NCAA Bubbleland (no sure spots).

To almost no one's surprise, Gonzaga has emerged as the front runner from a group of teams which includes defending national champion Baylor, Big 12 rival Kansas, suddenly SEC power Auburn, Big Ten front runner Purdue and Pac-12 contender Arizona and ACC leader Duke.

The 2022 national champion should come from that elite group.

What is more startling to long-time NCAA bracket watchers are the number of major programs that are not even close to being secure.

Teams such as North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma. Michigan, USC and Oregon all have serious challenges facing them in the next few weeks, not for seeds, but for berths  in the 68 team field.

"I think the number of teams that are not secure is about the same as usual,'' said CBS Sports  bracketologist Jerry Palm in a phone interview on Monday. "But I think there are a lot of different names that we are don't generally see in those spots.''

Palm, I think correctly, says the usual number of multi bid major conferences will emerge with the exception of the ACC and Pac-12, whoi are having below average seasons in terms of victories .

But that is counterbalanced by other conferences which are having exceptional seasons.

Palm thinks the Big East could have as many as 7 teams, while the Mountain West could pick off four slots.

Part of the uncertainty may have been caused by COVID issues which postponed games earlier this season, which have yet to be played.

It is still a bit too early to begin our tament breakdown of all 68 teams with seeds and regions.

It will be impossible to top last season's run when we hit the big jackpot by correctly projecting the entire 68 team field for TMG.

But now that football is finally in its off season mode, college basketball and March Madness are just beyond the horizon in a season in which there is no clear cut favorite.

If you had to go with current form,  Gonzaga looks to be peaking at the right time and the team I would no like to play in March or April, would be Kentucky.

So without bracket knowledge  regarding seeds or sites, , let's project that as our way too  early national championship match up.

