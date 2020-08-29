A JERSEY GUY:  No. 11 North Carolina

First the good news. Clemson isn't on the regular season schedule and a meeting with Notre Dame is scheduled to be played in Chapel Hill in November.

The bad news: In a normal season, the Tar Heels would be a solid favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division.

But wait...there is more and than enough good news.

Like sophomore QB Sam Howell, who threw 38 TDs as a freshman, a pair of 1,000 yard running backs in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, a 1,000 yard rusher in Michael Carter.

That should be enough to offset a defense which needs to be rebuilt.

Small wonder the Tar Heels are doing whatever they can to make sure that Mack Brown's second stint in Carolina is a sweet one.