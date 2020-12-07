A Jersey Guy: Time For ACC and ND To Seal The Deal

They have been together since the summer and by all, or most, accounts, it has gone as well or better than expected--for both parties.

But now with a college football season, which has been filled with the uncertainty of a pandemic, moving into its final chapter, it is time to look beyond the next few weeks or even next few months.

It is time that Notre Dame and the Atlantic Coast Conference turn their one-year co-habitation partnership in football into a permanent agreement.

Indeed, there is some speculation that it may have been done--on a handshake basis--last summer between Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and out-going ACC commissioner John Swofford.

They might have said that if everything went right this season and both parties were happy with the arrangement, they could put it in writing after the season.

Nothing which has happened in this season in which the ACC has emerged as a true Power 5 conference, worthy of looking even the mighty Southeastern Conference in the eye as equals, has changed that.

Notre Dame and Clemson are the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country and will stage a rematch of what was the best overall game of he regular season (a ND overtime victory) next week at the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

Miami is a legitimate Top 10 team as well, and North Carolina has also been surging, which along with teams like Virginia Tech and yes ultimately even Florida State.

The issue, however, remains Notre Dame, which right now is scheduled to return to its status as an independent at the conclusion of this season.

I don't think that is going to happen.

Here's why.

Let's look at the two main areas of concern for Notre Dame, which is athletically being run by Swarbrick and Father John Jenkins, both of whom are more bottom-line oriented than any ND officials in history.

Financially, Notre Dame football is scheduled to have its most financially lucrative season in its history, more than doubling the income (primarily television) from approximately $15 million a year (through ND's deal with NBC) to between $35 and $40 million (ACC and NBC ) per school as a full time member in football.

Some ND fans contend that ND is not motivated by money, but the cliche that the one item rich people want is more money holds true in ND's case.

There is no question that ND as a full time member in football (ND is an ACC member in most other sports) is a better financial deal.

Now let's look at the competitive and historical significance involved in ND's giving up its independent status in football.

As an independent, the Irish had traditional rivals from all over the country including Navy, Stanford, USC, Michigan. The Irish could cherry pick anyone they wanted and easily fill their schedule.

What they didn't have was the security of a conference, which offered conference championship games and bowl tie ins, which ND had to earn.

Oh, the Irish always started with a clear path to the BCS games and now the CFB Final Four, but a loss to a Michigan in September or a USC in October, could end their national championship hopes, which was the stated goal at the beginning of every season.

As long as ND was putting together double digit win-something they have now done for four straight seasons now--the Irish were fine.

But Swarbrick also understood the dangers of seasons in which ND did not reach that goal and seven years ago made a deal with the ACC, calling for the Irish to play at least 5 and now 6 games each season against ACC schools in exchange for ND getting into the second tier of ACC bowl games (not BCS or Orange Bowl).

That gave ND some more security, made scheduling a little easier for ND and allowed ACC teams to have ND on their schedule on a rotating basis.

The other ACC football coaches weren't happy with the deal, but it has worked out fine for ND.

COVID-19 created chaos in college football this season with everyone's schedule, including ND's, which after the 6 ACC games, had holes in its schedule.

Swofford sensed both an opportunity to make a deal and seal his legacy as the ACC official who signed ND in football.

The ACC offered ND a package of full time (full benefits and revenue sharing) status in football with 10 league games and one non-league home game on a on one year basis.

Swarbrick and Jenkins looking at the numbers and the risk-reward factor agreed, although I still maintain that there was also a nod and wink arrangement which could make this permanent if both sides liked what happened this fall.

What's not to like?

ND's is undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the country and Clemson's only loss was to ND.

The two teams will play again for the ACC title.

If Clemson wins the rematch, the chances are great that BOTH teams will still make the Final Four.

If ND wins, Clemson will play in a New Year's Six bowl, either the Peach or Orange bowl most likely.

And listen to some of the comments from the ND players who say they enjoy playing for a conference championship.

The bigger questions still looms for ND.

What about next season?

And why should the Irish give up a long standing tradition of being an independent in football?

Again, risk-reward.

First the money will still be more than double what they can make.

Secondly, next season the ACC is likely to return to 8 conference games, although with ND it may eliminate the divisions.

With only 8 conference games, ND can still pick up rivalry games with USC, Navy, Stanford and Michigan.

It can even lose one or two and STILL be in the mix for a New Year's Six Bowl game and a conference championship.

It would have the best of both worlds.

And the ACC can have ND-Clemson, ND-Miami as marquee match ups each year.

So let this season play itself out and then wait for the announcement which if it does come to pass, I predict will be Swofford's FINAL act as ACC commissioner--signing the Irish to a permanent full time member in football.

It is simply the right time and the right place to make the move permanent.