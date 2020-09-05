SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No 4 Notre Dame

Mark Blaudschun

This was easier when Notre Dame was an Independent, especially after the Pac-12 and Big Ten bailed out for the season.

All the Irish had to do was beat Navy and a few other add on games with the loss of Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC opponents and take care of their 6 game obligation against ACC teams and they could sail into the CFBS playoffs either unbeaten or with one loss-a game against Clemson was the challenge, but that game is scheduled to be played in South Bend.

COVID-19 and some back room maneuvering changed that. The Irish are now a full member of the ACC (for this season), must play 10 games and now have a  road game at North Carolina as well as a possible second game against Clemson (in the ACC title game) as part of their challenge series.

Navy is off the schedule, replaced with South Florida, which should not be a problem.

It could still work out for Coach Brian Kelly, who is 33-6 in his last 3 seasons under the Golden Dome and has 14 starters returning from an 11-2 team.

Leading the way is QB Ian Book, who is more than good and grown into the job (34 TDs, 6 interceptions last season.

Another 10 win season is definitely possible, but it could include a pair of losses to Clemson and NO FBS Final Four bowl bid.

So we say No. 4 with a hedge that it could drop well below that.

With the departure of Jamie Newman, Georgia turns to USC transfer JT Daniels to pursue its fourth straight SEC East title.

The Gators believe they have closed the gap on Georgia and can win the SEC East in 2020.

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

