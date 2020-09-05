A JERSEY GUY: No 4 Notre Dame

This was easier when Notre Dame was an Independent, especially after the Pac-12 and Big Ten bailed out for the season.

All the Irish had to do was beat Navy and a few other add on games with the loss of Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC opponents and take care of their 6 game obligation against ACC teams and they could sail into the CFBS playoffs either unbeaten or with one loss-a game against Clemson was the challenge, but that game is scheduled to be played in South Bend.

COVID-19 and some back room maneuvering changed that. The Irish are now a full member of the ACC (for this season), must play 10 games and now have a road game at North Carolina as well as a possible second game against Clemson (in the ACC title game) as part of their challenge series.

Navy is off the schedule, replaced with South Florida, which should not be a problem.

It could still work out for Coach Brian Kelly, who is 33-6 in his last 3 seasons under the Golden Dome and has 14 starters returning from an 11-2 team.

Leading the way is QB Ian Book, who is more than good and grown into the job (34 TDs, 6 interceptions last season.

Another 10 win season is definitely possible, but it could include a pair of losses to Clemson and NO FBS Final Four bowl bid.

So we say No. 4 with a hedge that it could drop well below that.