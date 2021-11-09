A Jersey Guy: Watch Out for Irish

They struggled against Florida State, struggled against Toledo, lost at home to Cincinnati and were pressed to the max to come from behind to beat Virginia Tech.

They weren't sure who their quarterback should be, looked vulnerable on defense and seemed very much yesterday's story in the weekly jousting for Final Four playoff rankings.

Anyone heard from Notre Dame recently?

Pay attention to Tuesday night's second CFP committee rankings.

Not to the top, which should again be SEC top heavy with Georgia and Alabama, but in the middle of the Top 10 where Coach Brian Kelly's Irish should be sitting.

Why is this a big deal?

Well let's do some Nostradamus charting about the next few weeks in another wild and crazy college football season.

Let's begin with what we are pretty sure we know.o

With Wake Forest's loss to North Carolina, the Atlantic Coast Conference is now officially off the grid in terms of contenders for the four playoff slots in the Orange and Cotton Bowls.

The Pac-12 is one Oregon loss from being in the same spot, and despite the Ducks' relatively high (No. 4 last week) there doesn't seem to be much confidence that Oregon will not trip in the next few weeks.

If that happens, two of the Power 5 conferences are again out of the playoff picture.

Let's move to the Big 12, where Oklahoma is unbeaten, but as slotted in the No. 8 position in a no-confidence vote by the Selection Committee.

Although Sooner Coach Lincoln Riley's team is playing better, not many people would be stunned if the Sooners lose to Baylor or fail to produce back to back victories over Oklahoma State in a regular-season finale-Big 12 championship game parlay.

That would basically eliminate the Big 12.

Now we come to the Big Ten, where no one is unbeaten in a conference where Ohio State ( a home field loser to Oregon in September) looks invincible.

The prime contenders--Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State--are feeding off each other so much that three loss Wisconsin could emerge as the Big Ten champion.

Let's assume that the SEC has one lock (Georgia) and a near lock if Alabama beats the Dawgs in the SEC title game.

Unbeaten Cincinnati has no major obstacles remaining and would be primed for a third slot of any of the above mentioned upsets takes place.

The final spot?

Well, if Notre Dame which finishes up with road games at Virginia and Stanford sandwiched around a home game with Georgia Tech, takes care of its business, the Irish should be waiting to move up on championship record with a No. 5 or 6 slot and an 11-1 record.

Kelly and the Irish are not looking beyond Saturday's game in Charlottesville, which is wise move, considering how precarious many of the Irish victories have been and Virginia does have the talent to knock the Irish out of the playoff picture.

But they are also in position to move up quickly, which would be a remarkable comeback, even for the Irish and it would be even a bigger accomplishment for Kelly, who very quietly has re-established Notre Dame as contenders for the national championship.