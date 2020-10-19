SI.com
TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Mac Jones

Mark Blaudschun

When he filled in for an injured Tua Taglovailoa in the middle of last season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was considered more as a transitional QB than a star of the future.

That role was soon filled in  by Bryce Young, whom Alabama coach Nick Saban recruited over the winter, with many considering him the best overall PROSPECT of the 2020  recruiting class.

And when Tua opted to skip his final season with the Tide for the NFL (Miami), Jones was again slated as a starter without great expectations.

It didn't matter that the 6-foot-2 inch 205 pound junior finished last season with a gaudy 186.8 QB ranking, which was third in the SEC  behind  Tua and LSU's Heisman winning QB Joe Burrow. That's Alabama's BACK UP QB.

Jones was Saban's  guy at the start of the season.

 Having the help of such talent as RB Najee Harris and WR's Devonta Smith and Jaylon Waddle also helped build confidence in what Jones could do.

Still, in the pre-season chatter for elite Heisman type QBs, Jones only ranked 9th among QB's for consideration, behind acknowledged leader Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

But then the COVID-19 season began and the pack thinned out. Ohio State's Justin Fields will play his first game of the season on Saturday against Nebraska, Georgia's Jamie Newman opted out of playing, Texas' Sam Ehlinger is leading a Longhorn team which has already lost two games.

And all Jones has done is play....and play as well as anyone this side of Taylor,  leading the Tide to win after win, while compiling a back to back 400 plus yard passing effort the past few weeks, the first Alabama QB to ever do that.

Jones' latest performance  included 4 TDs for 417 yards in Bama's 41-24 SEC victory over No. 3 ranked Georgia on Saturday night.

For that, as well as a season which makes him a Heisman contender, Jones is TMG's Newsmaker of  The Week.

Mark Blaudschun

Two SEC games postponed; Saban not expected to be at Alabama vs. Georgia

Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia could be a preview of the SEC championship game--and more

