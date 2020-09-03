CFB Begins With Winners...And Losers

With the start of college football games on this extended Labor Day weekend, it is not to early to make some early projections of winners and losers...away from what happens on the field.

The Citadel

The Citadel is an FCS school playing out of the Southern Conference, which announced last month that it was switching to the spring when it would play a truncated (conference games only) 8-game schedule.

Like most FCS schools, getting "guaranteed'' pay game from larger FBS opponents is part of The Citadel's scheduling plan each season.

Cancelling those games would mean an even greater revenue loss.

Not so fast. Citadel officials broke the football season into two segments.

The Bulldogs will open their season next Saturday with a "guaranteed'' game at South Florida, as well as games at Clemson and Army, all on the road, all "guaranteed'' of some payout.

They will also play one home game (Sept. 26) against East Kentucky.

***

The Big Ten

One of the strengths of the Big Ten was that no matter what happened, or whether you agreed with what they were doing or opposed it, there was no question that the conference controlled the message it wanted to send.

Not any more.

Not even close and it is another reason why the majority of the world of college football is either laughing at The Big Ten or collectively scratching their heads in dismay.

The latest example was seen earlier this week when The President tweeted a summary of the conver

sation he had with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, saying that it was a productive discussion and significant progress was being made towards playing football this fall, something the Big Ten has rejected twice in the past two weeks.

The Big Ten's response should have been an immediate reaction to the President, saying they appreciated his imput and would continue to examine all their options.

Did they do that?

No, they let the tweet float in the Social Media world for hours, along with various rumors and speculation, which was flamed by more public disclosure of the internal discontent raging in the conference.

Control the message?

As the 2020 season begins, the Big Ten continues to be mired in muck.

***

Notre Dame

Too early to tell on which side of the ledger the Irish will fall this season.

This will be their first (and perhaps) only season as a football member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

To make that deal, the Irish were forced to break a continuous series with Navy, while signing South Florida as their only non-conference opponent.

The Irish will play 10 ACC opponents and USF. They will be eligible for the ACC championship game, as well as an automatic spot in CFB New Year's Six Bowl game in the Orange Bowl. They will also get a full (approximately $35 million) ACC revenue share.

But here's the catch.

The Irish are scheduled to play Clemson in South Bend in November. Since the ACC is a one-division (15) team league this season, the conference championship game will between the two teams with the highest winning percentage.

The odds are that the winner of the ND-Clemson game will get one championship slot, but the loser could also get the other.

What are the odds of Notre Dame beating Clemson twice?

The Irish also have a road game at North Carolina AFTER the Clemson game, which will be anything but easy.

As an independent ND had six guaranteed games against ACC teams on its schedule, it could have filled in two, three or even four other slots with games against Navy, USF, or an assortment of other teams looking for games, all of which the Irish would have been favored to beat.

In that scenario, if the Irish had beaten Clemson and finished up 8-0 or better as an independent, they would not have to worry about beating Clemson twice or qualifying for the Final Four.

They would have been a lock for one of the four semifinal slots.

The Southeastern Conference

We've said it before and we will say it again. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was the wisest person in the room when he proposed and followed up on the vow to hold off as late as possible before beginning the regular season.

By not starting until Sept. 26, the SEC has avoided weeks of hysteria about COVID-19 positive tests, suspensions of practice and cancelled games.

SEC schools have been going about their business and if COVID 19 quiets down over the next few weeks, the conference can begin its schedule on time. If it spikes, the SEC can still postpone or cancel games.

If ALL the conferences had followed this line of thinking, it would have been a much more tranquil summer in college football, especially in the world of the Big Ten.