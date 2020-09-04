SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 5 Oklahoma

Mark Blaudschun

Let's look at some numbers.

5 consecutive Big 12 titles.

Back to back Heisman Trophy winning QBs.

Back to back to back Heisman Trophy QB finalists

18 starters back from a team which went 12-2.

Pretty impressive, wouldn't you agree?

Small wonder Sooner coach Lincoln Riley, with a gaudy 3 year record of 36-6 at OU was one of the hottest NFL coaching commodities the past few years

But then again, there is another number: 0-4 in CFB playoff games, including a 63-28 loss to national champion LSU in last year's Peach Bowl semifinal.

Which leaves us where?

Redshirt freshman QB Spencer Rattler is the latest QB star of the future for the Sooners and has won the starting job.

The rest of the team has had to deal with high COVID-19 positive test summer which has slowed preparation time--and even stopped it.

Still, it's OU and there are no monsters in the Big 12 ready to take over.

Without the Big Ten and Pac-12 it could or should be another CFB playoff season in Norman.

Mark Blaudschun

The Gators believe they have closed the gap on Georgia and can win the SEC East in 2020.

Irish will play a historic 2020 season as a full-time member of the ACC.

