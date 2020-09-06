A JERSEY GUY: Pac-12 and Big Ten Need To Play or Shut Up

It was O.K. in August when EVERYONE was analyzing the data and making decisions about whether they would begin the 2020 college football season on time.

It was alright when they made the decision to shut things down.

It may still be the right choice.

And it was somewhat entertaining when the disagreements within the Big Ten became public and all sorts of weird stuff happened, which was so UN Big Ten like.

It was also interesting when Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced that new COVID-19 testing methods could be a game changer.

Now, folks it's time to make a call and then live with it.

It's September.

Labor Day is upon us and so, for better or worse, is a college football season, which has given us a taste of games for the past several days, and will begin with a semi legitimate Week 1 this weekend.

But in the Fantasy Island world of the Pac-12 and the Big Ten the beat goes on as the flirtation with starting the season in October, November or December continues.

Here's a message for Larry Scott and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren: Follow the lead of the Ivy League, of the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference who also shut down football for the season in August.

They are living with the decision and making plans to start next spring or next fall.

And please SHUT UP.

Or come up with an announcement that you will ATTEMPT to start the season on (Pick a date) and then try and make it work. But no more chatter about what you might do and all the problems you have.

For Commissioner Warren here's a page from former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany's book: Call a Zoom meeting of all you coaches, ADs and Presidents, let everyone vent one last time and then PUT A LID ON IT.

One message from one person, The Big Ten Commissioner.

We're playing, starting on.... or we're not playing. And we have nothing else to say.

The rest of the country is laughing at your summer soap opera.

But now there are real games, with, as expected, real problems which must be dealt with on a daily or even hourly basis.

No one wants to care whether Michigan is ready to play in two weeks.

No one wants any more "game changer'' chatter from the West Coast, where half the teams in the 12 member Pac-12 have trouble getting on their own campuses, because of state-wide restrictions, must less preparing for a season, which might or not start in the next 60 days.

No one cares about their problems of the Big Ten or the lawsuits or the unhappiness of the patrons or players.

No one is happy with what has happened, but the rest of college football is dealing with it and beginning to play games.

Whether they like it or not, the Pac-12 and Big Ten are YESTERDAY's news unless they announce a starting date, even one which might be tough to make happen.

Until that time happens, go sit in the Time Out section of the CFB world.

.