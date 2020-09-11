SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: Pick 6, Week 1

Mark Blaudschun

We will start with this.

A year ago, we chose LSU as our No. 1 team in our pre-season Top 16 countdown.

That was the highlight.

As for pick games against the spread, below .500 which is not good.

Another season is upon us and we, as our buddy Mr. CFB says so often, will carry on.

The Games

Clemson, minus 33 at Wake Forest

Syracuse plus 21 at North Carolina

Duke at Notre Dame, Over/Under 53.5

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Over/Under 55.5.

Georgia Tech plus 11 at Florida State

Louisiana-Lafayette plus 11 at Iowa State

The Picks

Clemson at Wake--The Tigers are No. 1, ready to beat up on someone other than themselves. Watch for an offensive display by Travis Lawrence and his pals. Give the points.

Clemson 45, Wake Forest 7

Syracuse at North Carolina-Carolina is a Top 20 team, Cuse isn't a Top 10 team in the ACC and has had problems throughout the summer. Watch Tar Heel QB Sam Howell make his season debut. Take Carolina, giving the 21.

Duke at Notre Dame--Irish make their ACC debut. What a thing. ND QB Ian Book is an unknown (relatively speaking) star who threw 34 TD passes last season. He will have at least 3 against the Blue Devils, but this won't be a scoring duel. Take the Under.

Notre Dame 35, Duke 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Army--This game was part of Army's scrambling to get a full schedule after COVID-19 created its havoc. Cadets roll, but don't roll it up. Take the Under.

Army 35, Louisiana Monroe 14

Georgia Tech at Florida State--Tech is in a rebuilding mold, so is FSU with new coach Mike Norvell. FSU is further along. The Seminoles will cover at home.

FSU 31, Georgia Tech 14

Louisaina-Lafayette at Iowa State--Iowa State is a sleeper team says our TMG buddy Tom Luicci. We'll trust him for a week to roll over a better than average Cajun team. Iowa State covers, but it will be a nail-biter.

Iowa State 28,  Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Notre Dame-Clemson Showdown Begins

Tracking Irish, Tigers on road to their pivotal Nov. 7 meeting

Herb Gould

Tony Barnhart's College Football Predictions - Week 1

Tony Barnhart picks the games in College Football's Week 1. Notre Dame, Clemson, and North Carolina are heavy favorites in their ACC openers.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 1

ACC, Big 12 are playing pandemic football. Here are some picks.

Herb Gould

It's a Great 1st College Football Weekend for Quarterback Watching

Trevor Lawrence, Sam Howell, Sam Ehlinger, Spencer Rattler and others launch Power Five football for 2020

Tony Barnhart

by

jbeans

TMG NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK: Lincoln Riley

The Oklahoma football coach doesn't want the public to know about positive COVID test results on his team.

Mark Blaudschun

"Pod" CBB is on its Way

The college basketball season is likely to be one you've never seen before.

Mark Blaudschun

A Look Back at Our 2019 Sweet 16s

How's Bayou? Blaudschun had a pre-season bull's eye in LSU

Herb Gould

Luicci's List: No. 1 Florida

QB Kyle Trask, Florida Set Sights On SEC Championship

Tom Luicci

College Football Tiptoes Into Season. So Do Bears with Trubisky.

ACC, Big 12 start play. Bears-Lions will fill Big Ten void.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 1 Clemson

The Tigers have enough talent to beat anyone. Now they have to go out and do it—every week.

Mark Blaudschun