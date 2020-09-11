We will start with this.

A year ago, we chose LSU as our No. 1 team in our pre-season Top 16 countdown.

That was the highlight.

As for pick games against the spread, below .500 which is not good.

Another season is upon us and we, as our buddy Mr. CFB says so often, will carry on.

The Games

Clemson, minus 33 at Wake Forest

Syracuse plus 21 at North Carolina

Duke at Notre Dame, Over/Under 53.5

Louisiana-Monroe at Army, Over/Under 55.5.

Georgia Tech plus 11 at Florida State

Louisiana-Lafayette plus 11 at Iowa State

The Picks

Clemson at Wake--The Tigers are No. 1, ready to beat up on someone other than themselves. Watch for an offensive display by Travis Lawrence and his pals. Give the points.

Clemson 45, Wake Forest 7

Syracuse at North Carolina-Carolina is a Top 20 team, Cuse isn't a Top 10 team in the ACC and has had problems throughout the summer. Watch Tar Heel QB Sam Howell make his season debut. Take Carolina, giving the 21.

Duke at Notre Dame--Irish make their ACC debut. What a thing. ND QB Ian Book is an unknown (relatively speaking) star who threw 34 TD passes last season. He will have at least 3 against the Blue Devils, but this won't be a scoring duel. Take the Under.

Notre Dame 35, Duke 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Army--This game was part of Army's scrambling to get a full schedule after COVID-19 created its havoc. Cadets roll, but don't roll it up. Take the Under.

Army 35, Louisiana Monroe 14

Georgia Tech at Florida State--Tech is in a rebuilding mold, so is FSU with new coach Mike Norvell. FSU is further along. The Seminoles will cover at home.

FSU 31, Georgia Tech 14

Louisaina-Lafayette at Iowa State--Iowa State is a sleeper team says our TMG buddy Tom Luicci. We'll trust him for a week to roll over a better than average Cajun team. Iowa State covers, but it will be a nail-biter.

Iowa State 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 14