A Jersey Guy Pick Six, Week 6

Another .500 week, which just isn't acceptable, so we might have to take some drastic measures this week.

The Games

Stanford plus 12 at Arizona State

FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5

LSU plus 3 at Kentucky

Florida minus 35 over Vanderbilt

UConn plus 1 at UMass

Nebraska vs. Michigan O/U 52

The Picks

Stanford minus 12 at Arizona State

Don't trust either team to tell you the truth. But Cardinal looks more consistent and will happily take the points.

ASU 27, Stanford 20

FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5

Pair of underachievers who don't play defense. Looks like an Over pick to me.

North Carolina 42, FSU 28

UConn minus one at UMass.

UConn a favorite? Come on. But then again it's against UMass. Love those Huskies

UConn 45, UMass 34

LSU plus 3 at Kentucky.

I know this is a strange season, but LSU getting points against Kentucky--in football?

Sign me up. Kentucky has to be facing a let down after win over Florida and LSU and Coach O are in a must win situation. Tigers straight up.

LSU 28, Kentucky 21

Nebraska plus 3.5 vs. Michigan.

Trap game for Michigan, which looks ready for bigger things. But Nebraska, playing at home, shows signs of life as well. Counting on the half point saver here.

Michigan 24, Nebraska 21

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss O/U 68.5

Let down game for both teams, but Arkansas still plays defense. Taking the Under.

Arkansas 28, Ole Miss 25

Last Week: 3-3

Season To Date: 13-11