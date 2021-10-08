    • October 8, 2021
    A Jersey Guy Pick Six, Week 6
    Publish date:

    A Jersey Guy Pick Six, Week 6

    Time to get started before The Locksmith throws away the keys to this season's race.
    Author:

    Another .500 week, which just isn't acceptable, so we might have to take some drastic measures this week.

    The Games

    Stanford plus 12 at Arizona State

    FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5

    LSU plus 3 at Kentucky

    Florida minus 35 over Vanderbilt

    UConn plus 1 at UMass

    Nebraska  vs. Michigan O/U 52

    The Picks

    Stanford minus 12 at Arizona State

    Don't trust either team to tell you the truth. But Cardinal looks more consistent and will happily take the points.

    ASU 27, Stanford 20

    FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5

    Pair of underachievers who don't play defense. Looks like an Over pick to me.

    North Carolina 42, FSU 28

    UConn minus one at UMass.

    UConn a favorite? Come on. But then again it's against UMass. Love those Huskies

    UConn 45, UMass 34

    LSU plus 3 at Kentucky.

    I know this is a strange season, but LSU getting points against Kentucky--in football?

    Sign me up. Kentucky has to be facing a let down after win over Florida and LSU and Coach O are in a must win situation. Tigers straight up.

    LSU 28, Kentucky 21

    Nebraska plus 3.5 vs. Michigan.

    Trap game for Michigan, which looks ready for bigger things. But Nebraska, playing at home, shows signs of life as well. Counting on the half point saver here.

    Michigan 24, Nebraska 21

    Arkansas vs. Ole Miss O/U 68.5

    Let down game for both teams, but Arkansas still plays defense. Taking the Under.

    Arkansas 28, Ole Miss 25

    Last Week: 3-3

    Season To Date: 13-11

    A Jersey Guy Pick Six, Week 6

