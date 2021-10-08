A Jersey Guy Pick Six, Week 6
Another .500 week, which just isn't acceptable, so we might have to take some drastic measures this week.
The Games
Stanford plus 12 at Arizona State
FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5
LSU plus 3 at Kentucky
Florida minus 35 over Vanderbilt
UConn plus 1 at UMass
Nebraska vs. Michigan O/U 52
The Picks
Stanford minus 12 at Arizona State
Don't trust either team to tell you the truth. But Cardinal looks more consistent and will happily take the points.
ASU 27, Stanford 20
FSU vs. North Carolina O/U 63.5
Pair of underachievers who don't play defense. Looks like an Over pick to me.
North Carolina 42, FSU 28
UConn minus one at UMass.
UConn a favorite? Come on. But then again it's against UMass. Love those Huskies
UConn 45, UMass 34
LSU plus 3 at Kentucky.
I know this is a strange season, but LSU getting points against Kentucky--in football?
Sign me up. Kentucky has to be facing a let down after win over Florida and LSU and Coach O are in a must win situation. Tigers straight up.
LSU 28, Kentucky 21
Nebraska plus 3.5 vs. Michigan.
Trap game for Michigan, which looks ready for bigger things. But Nebraska, playing at home, shows signs of life as well. Counting on the half point saver here.
Michigan 24, Nebraska 21
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss O/U 68.5
Let down game for both teams, but Arkansas still plays defense. Taking the Under.
Arkansas 28, Ole Miss 25
Last Week: 3-3
Season To Date: 13-11