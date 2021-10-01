A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 5

Going under .500 last week must not be repeated.

Ok. It's time to get serious about this. Last week's dip was disappointing and frustrating we trusted Alabama to be better on defense than it was and because Iowa let us down in putting away a Colorado State team which had lost to Vanderbilt.

Oh, well.

Let's move on in what looks like the most intriguing week of the season thus far.

The Games

Ohio State minus 16.5 at Rutgers

USC minus 7 at Colorado

Oregon minus 7.5 at Stanford

Arkansas at Georgia O/U 48.5

Oklahoma minus 10.5 at Kansas State

Cincinnati minus 2 at Notre Dame

The Picks

Ohio State at Rutgers

We had faith in Rutgers last week to cover the spread (19) vs. Michigan on the road. We have even more faith this week in staying with RU at home against an Ohio State which seems to be a bit off the mark.

Taking Rutgers and getting the points.

Ohio State 27, Rutgers 14

USC at Colorado

USC has had its problems and is inconsistent, but Colorado is jus plain bad.

Trojans roll and cover.

USC 35, Colorado 14

Oregon at Stanford.

Oregon needs style points and Stanford should get the same treatment USC gave them last week.

Oregon covers with ease, we hope.

Oregon 31 Stanford 13

Arkansas at Georgia

A surprising (Arkansas) Top 10 battle in Athens. We are counting on defenses taking control in this one. Taking the Under.

Georgia 21, Arkansas 10

Oklahoma at Kansas State

OU losing fans, if not games, as well as respect. The Sooners take the road against a school that has upset them in the past.

Not this time.

Oklahoma 42, Kansas State 21

Cincinnati at Notre Dame

Picking against ND as a home UNDERDOG is dangerous. But the Irish have not impressed us much thus far and Cincinnati needs this one for a possible invitation to a Final Four dinner.

Taking Cincinnati by more than a field goal.

Cincinnati 30, Notre Dame 23

Last week: 2-4

Season to Date: 13-11