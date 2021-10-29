A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9
A slight improvement to .500, but the fight continues.
The Picks
Michigan minus 2 at Michigan State
We think Wolverines will win--by more than a field goal.
Michigan 24, Michigan State 15
Florida State vs. Clemson O/U 47
Clemson can still play defense, which means there won't be a lot of points in this game. Taking the Under.
Clemson 24, FSU 16
Penn State plus 18.5 points at Ohio State
Everybody jumping off Penn State bandwagon and on the OSU vehicle.
We disagree-to a point.
Ohio State 31, Penn State 17
Texas plus 3 at Baylor.
Again, lots of people pulling away from Texas. We just don't trust Baylor enough.
Texas 28, Baylor 25
Cincinnati minus 26 at Tulane
Cincinnati needs lots of style points to impress CFP playoff committee before next week's first vote. Bearcats cover
Cincinnati 45, Tulane 10
Georgia vs. Florida O/U 51
Defense still reigns at Georgia. Taking the Under.
Georgia 28, Florida 14
Last week: 3-3
Season: 23-25