A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9

A slight improvement to .500, but the fight continues.

The Picks

Michigan minus 2 at Michigan State

We think Wolverines will win--by more than a field goal.

Michigan 24, Michigan State 15

Florida State vs. Clemson O/U 47

Clemson can still play defense, which means there won't be a lot of points in this game. Taking the Under.

Clemson 24, FSU 16

Penn State plus 18.5 points at Ohio State

Everybody jumping off Penn State bandwagon and on the OSU vehicle.

We disagree-to a point.

Ohio State 31, Penn State 17

Texas plus 3 at Baylor.

Again, lots of people pulling away from Texas. We just don't trust Baylor enough.

Texas 28, Baylor 25

Cincinnati minus 26 at Tulane

Cincinnati needs lots of style points to impress CFP playoff committee before next week's first vote. Bearcats cover

Cincinnati 45, Tulane 10

Georgia vs. Florida O/U 51

Defense still reigns at Georgia. Taking the Under.

Georgia 28, Florida 14

Last week: 3-3

Season: 23-25