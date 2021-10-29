Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9
    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9

    A slight improvement to .500, but the fight continues.

    The Picks

    Michigan minus 2 at Michigan State

    We think Wolverines will win--by more than a field goal.

    Michigan 24, Michigan State 15

    Florida State vs. Clemson O/U 47

    Clemson can still play defense, which means there won't be a lot of points in this game. Taking the Under.

    Clemson 24, FSU 16

    Penn State plus 18.5 points at Ohio State

    Everybody jumping off Penn State bandwagon and on the OSU vehicle.

    We disagree-to a point.

    Ohio State 31, Penn State 17

    Texas plus 3 at Baylor.

    Again, lots of people pulling away from Texas. We just don't trust Baylor enough.

    Texas 28, Baylor 25

    Cincinnati minus 26 at Tulane

    Cincinnati needs lots of style points to impress CFP playoff committee before next week's first vote. Bearcats cover

    Cincinnati 45, Tulane 10

    Georgia vs. Florida O/U 51

    Defense still reigns at Georgia. Taking the Under.

    Georgia 28, Florida 14

    Last week: 3-3

    Season: 23-25

