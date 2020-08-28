SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 12 Pittsburgh

Mark Blaudschun

It was all set up for Coach Pat Narduzzi's team. Seventeen starters, including a veteran QB and a talented defense coming off an 8 win season. 

Throw in a non-conference schedule which began: Miami (Ohio), Marshall, Richmond and Duke and you could see a quick start in the ACC Coastal Division race.

But then COVID-19 arrived. All of the non-conference schedule, with the exception of last minute fill in of  Austin Peay, disappeared, so did the two divisions in the ACC race, and so did the appearance of Clemson on the schedule.

Still, don't cry too much for the Panthers. The defense won't allow much and QB Kenny Pickett (3,098 yards) should make offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's game plan even better. Eight wins again will put the Panthers in the ACC title game mix, 7 wins tucks them in the Top 15.

Mark Blaudschun

