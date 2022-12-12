A Jersey Guy: CFB is ready for Prime Time

The announcement had nothing to do with rankings, bowl match ups, or conference configurations.

Although it mighty eventually affect all of those areas.

No, it was a simple and somewhat expected announcement about a coaching carousel change at Colorado, a school anchored at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference with a 1-11 record.

But this announcement was different from the start

Prime Time was coming to Boulder.

That would be Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders, more famous as the guy with Alabama Coach NIck Saban in commercials than he was for his coaching credentials at Jackson State, which are fairly impressive.

Or as former football and baseball player at Florida State and in the NFL and in MLB or as a few years of success as a coach at the FCS level not gaining much respect..

How audacious.

I think it was a brilliant pick by Colorado which was hovering in that dreaded "irrelevance''' level which is the bottom floor in any sport.

Colorado may be many things in the next several months and years, but it is no longer irrelevant.

People are paying attention, as they should.

No doubt many of them were surprised and aghast when Sanders arrival in Boulder came with a message for the current Colorado roster--check out the transfer portal.

How could he do that?

Well, he could and he has and he will.

He was asked about his concerns about the Colorado job.

"Do I look like a man that worries about anything,'' he said at his opening press conference. ""Did you see the way I walked in here? Did you see the swagger that was with me? Worry? Baby, I am too blessed to be stressed I have never been one for peer pressure. I put pressure on peers. I never wanted to worry. I make people worry. I don't get down like that. I am too dam confident. That is my natural odor. I don't even wear cologne. That is confidence I am wearing.''

In a CFB world where coaches are recycled among FBS schools, where there is much swagger, often without subsequent substance, Sanders may indeed fail in the Pac-12 and at this level.

There will be an immediate test next September when Colorado opens its 2023 season at TCU, which is one of the four teams in the CFP semifinals.

Sanders will coach Jackson State in its game against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta--and then he will be on a private jet back to Boulder for what could be a much bigger and extended celebration.

Coach Prime is on stage.

Can't wait.