A JERSEY GUY: SEC Fear of Fan Reaction To Shutdown is Real

There has been much speculation--totally justified--that the Southeastern Conference will not immediately endorse a fall shutdown of college football. That process began Monday when the Detroit Free-Press reported that the Big Ten had pulled the plug on the 2020 season. The Pac-12 is expected to follow.

Radio show host Dan Patrick reported that the Big 12 and the ACC are on the fence and that the SEC is holding firm--for now.

SEC commissioner| Greg Sankey has preached patience to his brethren, arguing to wait as long as possible to make a call.

It is the prime reason why the SEC will play only conference games and start on Sept. 26th, instead of early in September as the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 have announced.

Ultimately, the SEC will do the right thing, especially with the possibility of COVID-19 pandemic causing a football player or coaching staff member permanent damage or worse.

That, in all cases, will be a game stopper.

But here is the other side of the coin for Sankey and the SEC

Let's say the SEC shuts down.

Let's also say that COVID-19 cases spike right after Labor Day and steadily decline over the next few weeks to the point where it is "controllable.''

Fast forward to Saturday Oct. 3.--a post card fall day in the SEC South. Warm, without being hot, a classic college football Saturday where college football reigns supreme.

As Brent Musburger would begin his Saturday game day broadcasts "You are looking live at....Athens, Ga. Baton Rouge, La. Tuscaloosa, Ala.

And the cameras show EMPTY stadiums with No fans and NO players, no activity.

The SEC fans--not ever caused rational (an irate Alabama fan poisoned a TREE in Auburn).

They will protest. They will march. They will issue death threats to SEC officials. And they will be dead serious.

College football is that important in SEC territory.

But what if the SEC does play, by itself.

It becomes a North vs. South contest 140 years later. Instead of ESPN or other sports media critics, the SEC will hear from CNN and MSNBC.

They will hear modern day slave owners--white coaches, mainly black athletes. You may have a CFB version of the Battle of Fort Sumter.

By all accounts it is a Catch-22 situation for Sankey and the SEC.