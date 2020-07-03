TMG Sports
Top Stories
Herb Gould
Chris Dufresne
Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Watch For CFB Domino Effect

Mark Blaudschun

Officially, it's a labeled a game, not a sport, but in today's COVID-19 everything-is-different world, dominos might become very much a trending sport in the world of college football.

Here's why.

The first major move of the summer/fall is expected on Wednesday when the Ivy League will announce its plans for its fall sports.

According to various sources, there is an overwhelming belief that the Ivy League will suspend its college football season until the spring of 2021.

If that happens, it will not be a surprise if other conferences--particularly the Group of 5 FBS conferences and perhaps a large number of FCS schools will follow the Ivy League's lead.

And if THAT happens, the domino theory kicks in and the world of college football from Lincoln, Nebraska to Miami, Fla. will be affected in some way.

The NCAA as a whole has generally always been in a reactive rather than proactive organization.

College football has been a snap shot of that theory, seldom coming up with ideas that are not forced on it or trending.

The Ivy League was the leader of the pack in the suspension of college basketball in March.

It appears to be filling the same role in football.

Although there has been constant chatter of what schools and conferences might do regarding football being played in the fall, no one has yet taken any decisive measures or even unveiled a specific plan.

Too early is the argument, which is coupled with statements such as those offered by American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco, who said," I'm still confident that we can play a full season this fall.''

Aresco did throw in a caveat,  ""if the students don't come back to campus, than I do think it would be difficult to play.''

Let's play the "What If'' game for a moment, starting what if the Ivy League does cancell football this fall.

Would conference in the FCS and Group of 5 conferences such as the Mountain West, Conference USA, MAC, Sunbelt and even the AAC, be inclined to make a similar move or cut down their fall schedule to only conference games?

If the latter does happen, then the Power 5 conferences such as the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten will have to adjust because many of those schools have non-conference games scheduled against Group of 5 Conference schools.

That could force the Power 5 conferences to curtail their fall schedules to play only conference games.

And that would cause more dominos to tumble, such as what happens to a schools such as Notre Dame or Army, who play independent schedules.

The ACC would have a difficult choice to make since Notre Dame is contractually obligated to play 5 ACC schools every season and is scheduled to play 6 ACC schools this fall, including a national showdown against Clemson in November in South Bend.

Notre Dame also has USC and Stanford as well as Wisconsin on its schedule this season.

It is not unreasonable to suggest that NO ONE wants to drop ND from its schedule, which would cause some scheduling quirks if a decision is made to play only conference games

How quickly all of this will unfold is open to debate. 

There is little debate that everyone in college football will have to make a decision by the end of July on whether to start the season on time.

What also seems obvious is that once the Ivy League makes it announcement on Wednesday, the clock will start ticking.

And the world of college football will have again made a significant change.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Basketball may thrive again at UConn

UConn is officially back in the Big East, which is good news, except for the football program.

Mark Blaudschun

Masters Name Offensive? Who Says That?

More complaints needed than one dubious voice to change historic tournament name.

Herb Gould

Under Armour Wants to Pull Plug at UCLA & Cal. Who's Got Next?

Don't be surprised if apparel revenue problems add to college football woes.

Herb Gould

Swofford is retiring as commissioner at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, is the last of the six original BCS commissioners

Swofford, who is retiring as commissioner at the end of the 2020-21 academic year, is the last of the six original BCS commissioners

Tony Barnhart

Ivy League football

The Ivy League was the first conference to shutdown when CoVid-19 emerged this spring. It may be the first to take action when CFB returns.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: 50 Years of Memories...and still counting

After 5 decades as a sportswriter, my memory bank is full of stories

Mark Blaudschun

by

nheagle

More testing of players means more positive infections. That's the way it is supposed to work. So why are some folks starting to get nervous?

More testing of players means more positive infections. That's the way it is supposed to work. So why are some folks starting to get nervous?

Tony Barnhart

by

Bcorig

On Being a Fan of a Dad Who Was a True Sports Fan

Like many of you, I got my sports gene from my father.

Herb Gould

by

Bcorig

A JERSEY GUY: College Football America 2020?

Sports without fans can  work, but it will require a period of adjustment by everyone.

Mark Blaudschun

Mr. CFB/Tony Barnhart: Who Has Toughest SEC schedule? It's Auburn/South Carolina

Yes, it's early. But based on one preseason poll, Auburn has the toughest schedule and Alabama has the easiest

MrCFB