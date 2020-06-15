A JERSEY GUY: Time To Hit The Brakes?

Golf has restarted, football is on the cusp of beginning training for an upcoming season, both in the NFL and in colleges, the NBA has a plan in place, the NHL is not far behind and baseball, as usual, is caught in a vortex of money issues.

Welcome to the Summer of 2020, where the world has been caught up in the coronavirus pandemic and the insanity of police killing of two black men in Minneapolis and Atlanta, incidents which have created a world-wide tsunami back lash.

It would seem if there was EVER a time when we needed sports as an escape it is NOW.

But it is not that simple.

No one has an explanation of how to jump start sports, with the protocols being created almost daily on how to deal with all the unanswered issue of how to do this safely, especially with the daily updates of positive cases spiking throughout the country as we come out of a three month hibernation period.

Let's start with the college football, which optimistically hopes it can begin the 2020 season in September.

In the best of times, preparing for a new season at the FBS level is complicated.

This year?

When asked if he had ever prepared for a season like the one he is now facing, UConn football coach Randy Edsall gave a simple answer, ""No.''

"No one has,'' said Edsall who has dealt with the bulk of the pandemic from his condo in Jacksonville, Fla, which includes a life style of golf in the morning, long distance zoom meetings with staff and other football issues in the afternoon and a procedure of waiting to see what happens next. ""The problem is that it is changing every day.''

Like many schools, UConn is targeting a July 1 return to campus and a July 21 start (6 weeks as mandated by the NCAA) of summer camp.

But we have already seen the affects of an early return. As expected, there have been positive Covid-19 cases among teams around the country, which have prompted varying reaction.

Ohio State is asking its players to sign a waiver before they return to Columbus. Houston, which has had positive tests, has put its comeback plans in limbo once again.

Edsall, perhaps sensing something, had his spring practice completed, before the nation wide shutdown in mid-March. And he is a veteran coach, who is fighting against the Tide in keeping UConn football, newly minted as an independent in football, functioning.

At Boston Collge, Jeff Hafley, in his first head coaching job since coming to The Heights from Ohio State in December, has had to deal with a new staff, new players, new school and new protocol, with limited or at least remote, access, barely getting to know his staff, much less his team.

Hafley hopes he can get his team together in July, but he still must deal with restrictions and protocol even if that happens. He is also still waiting to see if QB transfer Phil Jerkovic (from Notre Dame) is cleared to play by the NCAA this season.

Hafley has spent his last few months in zoom meetings, conducting his business remotely, which is a tough way to begin a new job.

The problem that is looming is that there are more and more signs that we have a second tier outbreak in the next three weeks, which could scuttle many of the plans to restart or begin seasons.

"You hear talk about how things are day to day,'' said Edsall. ""Well, it really is day to day. You don't know what's going to happen.''

Edsall says that he understands the issues and the concerns. He has told his players to expect anything, but if they don't feel comfortable coming back at this time, they should stay at home.

The real battle being waged now is between the economic losses that are climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars and the desire for people to achieve whatever sense of normalcy they can in a world which is tilting in a dangerous and frightening direction on many levels.

Bringing back sports would be a well proven and tested antidote that has worked in the past.

But is too soon to do it on a wide-scale level?