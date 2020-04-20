Monday was Patriots Day in Massachusetts, a state-wide holiday with a long tradition linked with sports--primarily the Boston Marathon and a Red Sox home game at 11 a.m.

The weather was a seasonal (for Boston) 48 degrees, with a chill breeze and no sign of the sun.

Perfect for the Marathon, which has been part of the Boston landscape for 124 years, acceptable for the Red Sox, at least without rain.

April should have been a fun month here and elsewhere. The Final Four in Atlanta, the Masters in Augusta, opening of the major league baseball season, playoff time for the NBA and the NHL, and a building hysteria of the NFL draft.

But Monday was Groundhog Day here and elsewhere as the lockdown created with the arrival of the CoVid-19 pandemic virus dictated almost everything.

No Marathon--tentatively rescheduled for September.

No Red Sox or major league baseball.

No sports, other than horse racing, without fans and some fantasy and made for television diversions which don't work.

Working as a sportswriter at the Boston Globe fore 25 years, Marathon Monday and Red Sox Patriots Day matinees were part of my resume.

And as I drove around on Monday, making a few necessity stops (prescriptions, food, gas), there was a Twilight Zone feeling. Empty commuter parking lots, golf courses empty, parking lots (other than food stores) also sparsely occupied.

The encouraging part of the day was that talk continues about a time frame to resume at least part of a semi daily life, with potential plans being discussed to re-start golf and the other primary spectator (and revenue producing) sports.

The PGA has already issued a tentative time (early June) to a resumption of the pro tour--without spectators.

Without spectators.

That's the key phrase, isn't it?

Life can resume with games, but there has been a push back by some pro athletes about doing it in staged confined areas, without fans, and possibly without family members.

But here's a reality check. This country NEEDS sports as a diversion from real problem--such as unexpected death, confinement and loss of income.

It needs to ESCAPE, even through the prism of a television set, phone, I-pad or computer. And it should be provided that escape with a minimal cost.

Lord knows, the fans foot much of the bill for the highly overpriced salaries of players and coaches.

It is time that we have some payback.

Let the athletes give something up, let them make some sacrifices by staging basketball games in one city or baseball games in confined areas in Arizona or Florida.

Let them play the game--for the love of the game--in arenas and stadium with few spectators.

Let the owners rely on television money, which will not be insignificant, for much of their income.

The medical experts have said that in certain areas the games could resume in confined and controlled conditions.

It is reasonable goal, which would provide some bright spots on a gloomy landscape.

There shouldn't be any real debate.

As a famous athletic footwear commercial a generation ago, "Just Do it.