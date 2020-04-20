TMG Sports
Top Stories
Chris Dufresne
Tony Barnhart
Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Time For Pro Athletes To Take One For The Team

Mark Blaudschun

Monday was Patriots Day in Massachusetts, a state-wide holiday with a long tradition linked with sports--primarily the Boston Marathon and a Red Sox home game at 11 a.m.

The weather was a seasonal (for Boston) 48 degrees, with a chill breeze and no sign of the sun.

Perfect for the  Marathon, which has been part of the Boston landscape for 124 years, acceptable for the Red Sox, at least without rain.

April should have been a fun month here and elsewhere. The Final Four in Atlanta, the Masters in Augusta, opening of the major league baseball season, playoff time for the NBA and the NHL, and a building hysteria of the NFL draft.

But Monday was Groundhog Day here and elsewhere as the lockdown created with the arrival of the CoVid-19 pandemic virus dictated almost everything.

No Marathon--tentatively rescheduled for September. 

 No Red Sox or major league baseball.

 No sports, other than horse racing, without fans and some fantasy and made for television diversions which don't work.

Working as a sportswriter at the Boston Globe fore 25 years, Marathon Monday and Red Sox Patriots Day matinees were part of my resume.

And as I drove around on Monday, making a few necessity stops (prescriptions, food, gas), there was a Twilight Zone feeling. Empty commuter parking lots, golf courses empty, parking lots (other than food stores) also sparsely occupied.

The encouraging part of the day was that talk continues about a time frame to resume at least part of a semi daily life, with potential plans being discussed to re-start golf and the other primary spectator (and revenue producing) sports.

The PGA has already issued a tentative time (early June) to a resumption of the pro tour--without spectators.

Without spectators.

That's the key phrase, isn't it?

Life can resume with games, but there has been a push back by some pro athletes about doing it in staged confined areas, without fans, and possibly without family members.

But here's a reality check. This country NEEDS sports as a diversion from real problem--such as unexpected death, confinement and loss of income. 

It needs to ESCAPE, even through the prism of a television set, phone, I-pad or computer.   And it should be provided that escape with a minimal cost.

Lord knows, the fans foot much of the bill for the highly overpriced salaries of players and coaches.

It is time that we have some payback.

Let the athletes give something up, let them make some sacrifices by staging basketball games in one city or baseball games in confined areas in Arizona or Florida.

Let them play the game--for the love of the game--in arenas and stadium with few spectators. 

Let the owners rely on television money, which will not be insignificant, for much of their income.

The medical experts have said that in certain areas the games could resume in confined and controlled conditions.

It is reasonable goal, which would provide some bright spots on a gloomy landscape.

There shouldn't be any real debate.

As a famous athletic footwear commercial a generation ago, "Just Do it.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC QB Joins Marching Band Into The Transfer Portal

Daniels was injured in last year's opener to Fresno State and replaced by Kedon Slovis

Chris Dufresne

by

elstewarte

FBS Commissioners told Vice-President Pence on Wednesday that unless the students return to campus, there would be no football in the FallBody

FBS Commissioners convene with VP to discuss the 2020 season

Tony Barnhart

What If Rutgers Basketball Had Made The Wright Coaching Hire Nearly 20 Years Ago?

jay wright to rutgers: what could have been nearly 20 years ago

Tom Luicci

Jim Frey Helped Make Cubs Relevant When They Needed It.

Jim Frey, 88. Managed Cubs to 1984 NL East title.

Herb Gould

If college football is going to be played this fall, it might be a truncated season

Fall is quickly approaching in terms of if the 2020 college football season can start on time.

Mark Blaudschun

Of Cubs, Schlitz & Brooms: We Always Swept the Series

With no baseball, thoughts of seasons past linger

Herb Gould

by

hapauto12

We don't know when college football will return but for today let's think about the good times it has given us

We don't know when college football will return but for now let's think about the good times it has given us

Tony Barnhart

Lots of restrictions could be part of sports return

When sports resumes it will look different and could be played at different times of the year.

Mark Blaudschun

Could the college football season, if we have one, start as late as October? Color me skeptical

Tony Barnhart

by

MrCFB

So What's Really New About College Coaches Saying And Doing Dumb Things?

Tom Luicci