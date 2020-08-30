SI.com
A JERSEY GUY: No. 10 Texas

Mark Blaudschun

It's been 11 years since Texas won a Big 12 title, which is long enough, but in Austin in feels like "dog'' years.

The odds against the Longhorns ending that streak this season aren't great, but then again...

Let's start with QB at Texas--Sam Ehlenger is back for his senior season after throwing 32 TD passes for 3663 yards. He's the best QB in the Big 12.

Conversely, perennial Big 12 champ Oklahoma will start either a freshman QB (although he may be the best in the country) or one with limited experience.

Edge: Texas?

But then again, Texas Coach Tom Herman has new offensive and defensive coordinators (never a good sign) and a defense which was so bad that it needed a new defensive coordinator.

You make the call.

