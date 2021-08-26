A Jersey Guy: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will roll again--all the way to Indianapolis, but...

Alabama is in trouble.

Here's why.

The Tide has not won back to back national championships since 2011-2012.

Well, here's a news flash folk.

The Tide drought is going to continue for another year.

Oh, let's not carried away.

St. Nick and his boys will be very much in the mix the entire season.

It's all there, the talent and yes, the hunger (Saban is never satisfied). So is the experience on defense, which will play starring roles in this season's drama.

It's on offense, where all that first round talent left for the National Football League where there might be the slightest of drop offs.

Bryce Young replaces Mac Jones and he will be fine running an offense that will also be missing Heisman winning WR DeVonta Smith.

No worries there are guys like John Metchie III to fill in the gaps. And on defense 8 starters led by linebacker Will Anderson will control ball games.

The schedule has a few challenges, beginning with Miami on Sept. 4.

All good, but the Tide will get swept away by Oklahoma in championship game between two of the most iconic college football programs in college football.