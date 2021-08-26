August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Chris DufresneTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunHerb GouldTMG MavenSI.com
Search
A Jersey Guy: No. 2 Alabama

A Jersey Guy: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will roll again--all the way to Indianapolis, but...
Author:
Publish date:
The Tide will roll again--all the way to Indianapolis, but...

Alabama is in trouble.

Here's why.

The Tide has not won back to back national championships since 2011-2012.

Well, here's a news flash folk.

The Tide drought is going to continue for another year.

Oh, let's not carried away.

St. Nick and his boys will be very much in the mix the entire season.

It's all there, the talent and yes, the hunger (Saban is never satisfied). So is the experience on defense, which will play starring roles in this season's drama.

It's on offense, where all that first round talent left for the National Football League where there might be the slightest of drop offs.

Bryce Young replaces Mac Jones and he will be fine running an offense that will also be missing Heisman winning WR DeVonta Smith.

No worries  there are guys like John Metchie III to fill in the gaps. And on defense 8 starters led  by linebacker Will Anderson will control ball games.

The schedule has a few challenges, beginning with Miami on Sept. 4.

All good, but  the Tide will  get swept away by Oklahoma in championship game between two of the most iconic college football programs in college football.

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: No. 2 Alabama

Spencer Rattler (2)
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB No. 3: Oklahoma

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: No. 3 Clemson

Ohio State helmets
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: No. 4 Ohio State

Dabo Swinney, Aug. 12
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB No. 4: Clemson

Bielema-Frost
herb-gould

Huskers-Illini Kicks Off an Interesting Set of B1G Openers

CJ Stroud
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB No. 5: Ohio State

mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: No. 5 Georgia