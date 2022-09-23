A Jersey Guy's Pick Six:  Week 4

The early season slump continues with some bad luck and bad picks which put us below .500 for the first time this season. That has to change.

OHIO STATE GIVING 18 vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin lost to Washington State in Madison, Ohio State wants style points for later in the season. Buckeyes cover--by halftime.

Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 14

WASHINGTON STATE getting vs. 6.5 Oregon

Don't trust Oregon. And if Washington State can win in Madison, it can win at home against the Ducks.

Upset special: Washington State 21, Oregon 17

EAST CAROLINA giving 18 vs. Navy

Another down year for Midshipmen, East Carolina is pretty good.and covers with ease.

East Carolina 42, Navy 14

MICHIGAN giving 17 vs. Maryland

Wolverines want to prove their credentials are real, while free ride ends for Terps with a bang. Michigan wins and covers. 45-21

Iowa at RUTGERS;, O/U 35

Neither team can score and they both play pretty good defense. Sounds like an UNDER game, despite the low number. Rutgers 13, Iowa 10

CLEMSON giving 7.5 vs. Wake Forest

Clemson's first real chance to prove it is a legitimate Top 5 team. We say they do it. Clemson covers, going away.

Clemson 42,Wake Forest 21

Record last week ATS: 1-4-1

Season record ATS: 7-10-1