TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Aidan O'Connell

They started slowly with a loss at Notre Dame, which was not unexpected, but quickly shuffled them down in the pecking order of the Big Ten.

But then came a potential season changer--beating No. 2 ranked Iowa in Iowa City.

Suddenly, Purdue had warning signs attached to its label and Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O'Connell was receiving some attention outside of West Lafayette.

Lots of attention, which only increased after another stunner on Saturday in which the unranked Boilermakers posted a 40-29 win over previously unbeaten and No. 3 ranked Michigan State.

O'Connell led the way with a 536 yard. 3 TD effort in which the senior QB, who started the season No.2 on Coach Jeff Brohm's depth chart threw for a career best 536 yards.

Don't look now but Purdue with a 6-3 and 4-2 Big Ten record is tied for the lead in the Big Ten West.

"We've got a great group of guys that are really hungry,'' said Brohm, who must take his team to Ohio State on Saturday.A Purdue win would be the biggest surprise of all, but never say never with Purdue and O'Connell who is emerging as a leader as well, which is why he is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.