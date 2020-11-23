For now, Alabama has been anointed the No. 1 team in college football.

Fair enough.

But we have another candidate--right now and perhaps for the remainder of this wild and very crazy COVID-19 season.

We say it is Coach Jeff Hafley's Boston College football team, which, going into Saturday's game against Louisville is a solid 5-4.

Here's why.

In an era in which multiple COVID-19 testing is part of every team's weekly game plan, BC has gone through the summer and now most of the fall with ONE player test positive.

Let me repeat that. ONE positive test during a period in which the Eagles have tested their players and personnel more than 6,000 times.

When informed of that statistic one FBS coach whose team had been devastated by COVID-19 issues, paused for several seconds and then said. ""That's amazing, IF that's true.

"And if it is true, EVERY college in the country should be calling them, zooming them to find out what they are doing.''

If it is true, forget college coaches and administrators, CNN, the CDC and President Elect Joe Biden should be checking in with BC.

Since it is Thanksgiving Week and there is no logical reason why BC officials would not tell the truth, we then must look for some explanation.

Haflley, in his first year as the Eagles' FB coach gave a generic explanation.

"We've got a great protocol,'' said Hafley. ""So far, so good. I know. It's hard. It's really hard. It's amazing what we have done so far. It's kind of unbelievable. So we'll just keep doing what we're doing, and hopefully we'll continue to work out.''

For this reason, BC is No. 1 and TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.