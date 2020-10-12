SI.com
TMG NEWSMAKER OF THE WEEK: Dan Mullen

Mark Blaudschun

First, we sort of understand. 

Dan Mullen IS a college FOOTBALL COACH.

His University of Florida team had just lost a game to Texas A&M it didn't expect to lose, denting the Gators' chances of winning not only the No. 4 ranked Gators' hopes of winning not only a Southeastern Conference championship, but a national championship.

But we digress and it is only mid-October.

Sure ,Mullen was upset by the Gators' 41-38 loss at A&M's  Kyle Field.

And surely, Mullen was not happy with his team's defense, which has now allowed 100 points in its 3 games.

But that was not the gist of his post game comments on Saturday.

Mullen was mad at the SEC, he was mad at the world of college football in this COVID-19 period which has put a limit on college game day crowds.

The SEC rules state no more than 25 percent capacity, which at A&M's 102, 703 capacity stadium is slightly less than 25,000.

Mullen, like everyone else who saw the game on Saturday, saw what looked and felt like a sellout capacity crowd.

Geez, an SEC school may have broken a rule. 

What a thing.

Mullen wanted Gator justice.

Here's what he said about  this week's Gator home game with LSU.

"I want to see 90,000 next week," he said. "I know our governor (Republican Ron DeSantis) passed that rule, so certainly, hopefully, the university administration decides to let us pack The Swamp for LSU next week," he said. "One hundred percent because that crowd was a major factor in the game. So I certainly hope our university administration follows the governor."

Dan, Shut the bleep up. 

Maybe if you had done a better job coaching defense, you wouldn't have to deal with crowd noise, other than piped in noise.

Ask any CFB football coach and he will tell you there are very fewer satisfying moments as a visiting team than to silence a large home crowd with a strong performance.

Mullen comes from a state which is again spiking in COVID-19 cases, including 3,000 new cases a day.

He now wants 90,000 Floridians, who will most likely being wearing masks, no matter what the rules state, to expose themselves and everyone else in a confined gathering.

The Florida administration, led by athletic director Scott Stricklin needs to tell Mullen to focus on making his football team play better defense and worry about  football and let the adults in the room control the crowd flow.

For this dubious reason, Mullen is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.

