Skip to main content
TMG Newsmaker of Week: Shedeur Sanders

TMG Newsmaker of Week: Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' son makes an impressive 2022 debut

His name should be familiar to you for his family connection.  

Shedeur Sanders is indeed the son of former NFL and MLB star Deion and he is now playing quarterback for his father at Jackson State.

A year ago, Prime Time II did almost everything right in his first season at JSU, being named SWAC Freshman of the Year.

On Sunday, Shedeur, who was one of the top ranked QBs coming out of high school two years ago, began his sophomore season against Florida A&M.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

College FB Plus: Let the chaos begin

thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six

The Locksmith's Pick Six for Week 1

Image placeholder title

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 1

Time to do something special perhaps?

He completed his first 17 passes--to 10 different players--throwing 5 TD passes (29 of 33 for 323 yards) in a 59-3 romp. And a couple of those were dropped passes.

Jackson State won 11 games last season with Saunders at QB and went to bowl game. Saunders also threw 30 TDs (8 interceptions). He is the real deal.

There is already speculation that Deion will be moving to the FBS level next season, which, with the transfer portal, makes it almost a certainty that his son will be part of the package.

For now, playing just below the prime time level will have to suffice, but his opening act makes him TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.

mark-blaudschun

College FB Plus: Let the chaos begin

By Mark Blaudschun
thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
tmg-maven

The Locksmith's Pick Six for Week 1

By Tom Luicci
Image placeholder title
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 1

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 1

By Mark Blaudschun
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: BC mired in mediocrity-again?

By Mark Blaudschun
Rich Brooks
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: They've Played Once, But There Is A Lot Of History in Georgia-Oregon Game

By Tony Barnhart
Scott Frost, Dublin, Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports
herb-gould

The Gould Standard: Cats Up, Huskers Shucked

By Herb Gould
mark-blaudschun

TMG Newsmaker of Week: Ryan Hilinski

By Mark Blaudschun