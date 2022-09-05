TMG Newsmaker of Week: Shedeur Sanders

His name should be familiar to you for his family connection.

Shedeur Sanders is indeed the son of former NFL and MLB star Deion and he is now playing quarterback for his father at Jackson State.

A year ago, Prime Time II did almost everything right in his first season at JSU, being named SWAC Freshman of the Year.

On Sunday, Shedeur, who was one of the top ranked QBs coming out of high school two years ago, began his sophomore season against Florida A&M.

Time to do something special perhaps?

He completed his first 17 passes--to 10 different players--throwing 5 TD passes (29 of 33 for 323 yards) in a 59-3 romp. And a couple of those were dropped passes.

Jackson State won 11 games last season with Saunders at QB and went to bowl game. Saunders also threw 30 TDs (8 interceptions). He is the real deal.

There is already speculation that Deion will be moving to the FBS level next season, which, with the transfer portal, makes it almost a certainty that his son will be part of the package.

For now, playing just below the prime time level will have to suffice, but his opening act makes him TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.