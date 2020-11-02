SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Taulia Tagovailoa

Mark Blaudschun

Being the "other" Tagovailoa at Alabama was too much to ask for Taulia, the younger brother of former Alabama QB and superstar Tua.

So he not only got out of the conference, he got out of the state and headed to the Big |Ten and Maryland as a transfer.

Fair enough.

The debut came a week ago when Taulia made his debut with the Terps.

Final numbers after game one: 43-3 loss to Northwestern, 14 of 25 passes for 94 yards and 3 interceptions.

Oops.

Game 2 against Minnesota offered a  different story line.

In a wild last team with the ball type of game, Taulia had a redemption game,  completing 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards and 3 TDs. He also carried the ball 8 times for 59 yards and a pair of TDs in Maryland's 45-44 overtime win, which evened Maryland's record at 1-1.

Next up is a trip to State College, Pa for a meeting with the surprisingly 0-2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

For that effort, Taulia is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 9 Recap

Is Clemson A Deserving No. 1? Saturday At Notre Dame Will Tell

Tom Luicci

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 9

Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Penn State Face Key Tests

Tom Luicci

Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 9

Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana try to keep rolling in Big Ten

Herb Gould

A Jersey Guy Pick Six: Week 9

Big Ten had its upsets in its opening week,  will there be more to come?

Mark Blaudschun

Georgia and Florida play tough games before the big showdown in Jacksonville. LSU goes to Auburn in a must win for both teams.

Georgia and Florida play tough games before the big showdown in Jacksonville. LSU goes to Auburn in a must win for both teams.

Tony Barnhart

Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 9

Irish make strides at Pitt, but Clemson looking like very tough hurdle.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: ACC Should Consider a Military Option in Commissioner Search

The search for a new ACC commissioner could find its way to West Point

Mark Blaudschun

Why All Wouldn't be Lost at Wisconsin Without Mertz: Vanden Boom.

If Badgers play with 4th-string QB, it would be fascinating. And it could go well.

Herb Gould

How long before the big schools begin calling the former Ole Miss coach?

How long before the big schools begin calling the former Ole Miss coach?

Tony Barnhart

Penn State Scores a TD. And the World Turns Upside Down.

Poised to run out the clock and win, Penn State scored. And lost.

Herb Gould