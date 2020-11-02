TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Taulia Tagovailoa

Being the "other" Tagovailoa at Alabama was too much to ask for Taulia, the younger brother of former Alabama QB and superstar Tua.

So he not only got out of the conference, he got out of the state and headed to the Big |Ten and Maryland as a transfer.

Fair enough.

The debut came a week ago when Taulia made his debut with the Terps.

Final numbers after game one: 43-3 loss to Northwestern, 14 of 25 passes for 94 yards and 3 interceptions.

Oops.

Game 2 against Minnesota offered a different story line.

In a wild last team with the ball type of game, Taulia had a redemption game, completing 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards and 3 TDs. He also carried the ball 8 times for 59 yards and a pair of TDs in Maryland's 45-44 overtime win, which evened Maryland's record at 1-1.

Next up is a trip to State College, Pa for a meeting with the surprisingly 0-2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

For that effort, Taulia is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week